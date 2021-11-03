Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Before you shake up a celebratory cosmopolitan, here's what you need to know.

You'll Soon Be Able to Book Carrie's Apartment from Sex and the City on Airbnb for Just $23 Per Night

Carrie Bradshaw, the heroine of Candace Bushnell's 1997 Sex and the City book (buy it: $16.99, Amazon) and series of the same name that ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 once said, "Beauty is fleeting, but a rent-controlled apartment overlooking the park is forever."

Quotes and scenes from that iconic series have been living rent-free in our heads ever since. And now that apartment can be yours, well, for two nights only (November 12 and 13), thanks to a brand-new Airbnb listing:

On Monday, November 8 at 12 p.m. EST, anyone can request to book one of two one-night stays in Carrie's apartment. Well, we should say a replica of Carrie's apartment that Warner Bros. and Airbnb teamed up to bring to life in a real brownstone in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Not the Upper East Side spot made famous in the show, but not too far!

The apartment refresh is timed to help celebrate the launch of the Sex and the City reboot called And Just Like That… which is set to debut on HBO Max this December.

"Guests will be able to access her iconic couture-filled closet, descend the steps of her brownstone (heels optional), and even sip on a Cosmopolitan while getting a custom greeting from SJP herself—the choice is all yours," Airbnb representatives explain in an announcement on Instagram. We can only imagine that cosmo will rival Ina Garten's recipe in terms of the unforgettable factor for the lucky people selected to stay in Carrie's recreated space!

The OG SATC debuted 23 years ago, and appropriately, the nightly rate to score one of the two coveted stays is a mere $23. And in honor of the project and the SATC refresh, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to The Studio Museum, a Harlem-based contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent.

The apartment is full of "Easter eggs" for true fans of the series to spot and Instagram with glee, including a stack of Post-It notes next to a Rolodex on her writing desk, a cordless phone positioned next to the bed and a closet full of looks she rocked on the show. We caught several of those "eggs" by flipping through the listing photos, but we noticed one detail was apparently absent...any hint of a kitchen. I guess dinner will be on the town!