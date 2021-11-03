6 Holiday Drinks Are Back at Starbucks—Here's How to Make Them a Little Healthier

We haven't even "fallen back" yet, but many Americans have already consumed their yearly quota of pumpkin spice lattes. (This isn't just us, right?!)

Since the coffee drink with a major following has been available on the Starbucks menu for more than 2 months, some devotees of the java brand have been jonesing for a refresh. Well you need not wait any longer, as the winter holiday menu just launched.

3 Starbucks holiday drinks on a designed background Credit: Starbucks

This year's holiday drink menu includes six returning favorites, including:

Since coffee comes packed with some serious health benefits, we don't feel one hint guilty about enjoying a homemade or on-the-go cup each day. That said, ranging from a fairly reasonable 200 calories (for the Irish Cream Cold Brew) to a meal-sized 440 calories (Peppermint Mocha) per grande 16-ounce serving, the nutrition facts on these seasonal drinks might push them out of regular-habit territory.

Our on-staff dietitians and the baristas at Starbucks do have a few tricks about how to lighten them up, whether you plan to enjoy one daily or just once this season: