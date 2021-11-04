Rachael Ray Just Made a Charcuter-Wreath for the Holidays—and It's So Pretty

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rachel Ray on a designed background next to a charcuterie board in the shape of the wreath

We thought holiday appetizers peaked when "jar-cuterie" hit the scene and charcuterie chalets replaced last year's gingerbread houses. But Rachael Ray is proving that's not at all the case. She just made a charcuter-wreath (that is, an edible "wreath" made from meats, cheeses and veggies), and we can't wait to recreate her idea for our own holiday tables this year.

The charcuterie wreath recipe is featured in the brand-new holiday issue of Rachael Ray in Season, which hit stands today.

rachael ray in season cover Credit: Paola + Murray

Since Rachael and her team were kind enough to give us a sneak peak, we knew we had to share this stunner of an app with you. The best part? It's not just pretty enough to act as your holiday centerpiece—it's also super tasty and comes together in under 20 minutes!

First, you'll need a few things:

Cooking spray

1 (12-oz.) jar of marinated whole artichoke hearts, drained

12 to 14 pitted Castelvetrano olives

1 (12-oz.) jar of pepperoncini

6 oz. cherry tomatoes

8 oz. ciliegine or bocconcini

6 oz. sliced Italian meats of choice (prosciutto, salami, capocollo or mortadella)

12 to 14 (6-inch) wooden skewers

Fresh herbs, such as rosemary, sage, and thyme

To make your wreath, spray a grill pan (like this one from Le Creuset; $100) with cooking spray and turn your stove to medium-high heat. Grill the artichoke hearts, olives, pepperoncini and tomatoes until everything is slightly charred. This should take about 5 minutes.

Now, it's time to assemble the wreath. Alternating ingredients, start skewering the meat, balls of cheese and your grilled accoutrements. Arrange the skewers on a round platter (like this 14-inch one from Crate and Barrel; $17) to create a wreath shape. Garnish your edible arrangement with fresh herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme to really give it a holiday feel.

This festive app serves 12-14 people, but you could easily make extra skewers and store them in the fridge if you're expecting more guests. Rachael Ray says in the magazine, "People do love their antipasti wreaths. Jeanette Donnarumma on our show is obsessed with what she can create out of salumi and pickled peppers, and she has taught me the wonder of it. It takes time and patience (more than I have, usually) but it's fun for the whole family—to make and to eat!"