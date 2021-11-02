These 14 November Aldi Finds Will Make Your Thanksgiving Easier Than Ever

We're always psyched to see what Aldi has to offer during the holiday season—and not just because we're obsessed with their advent calendars. The store is always coming up with tasty ways to make holiday entertaining a little easier, and this year will be no exception. Aldi has announced its new slate of Aldi finds coming to stores just in time for Thanksgiving, from cranberry-infused cheeses to fresh turkey and premade sides.

You'll probably want to incorporate at least one of these products into your Thanksgiving menu (or maybe you'll want to try one of the many employee-recommended Thanksgiving buys at Trader Joe's this year). Either way, sprinkling in some packaged snacks or dishes can be a simple way to zap your holiday hosting stress—we promise not to tell your guests you didn't make everything from scratch.

14 November Aldi Finds to Buy This Thanksgiving

Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar

Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Credit: Aldi

There are always plenty of seasonal cheeses to explore in Aldi's dairy case, and you'll find two different types of cranberry-studded cheese in stores this year. The cranberry white Cheddar is already available in stores, as is the Emporium Selection Goat Cheese Log with Cranberry Stuffing. Pick up an 8-ounce wheel of Cheddar for $2.99, or try one of the many holiday goat cheese blends for $2.49.

Appetitos Cranberry & Feta Mini Puff Pastries

Appetitos Feta Mini Puff Pastries Credit: Aldi

Start your holiday meal with these easy heat-and-eat appetizers from the freezer section. These little puff pastry bites are available topped with cranberry and feta cheese or with caramelized onion and gouda. These boxes of 12 will be available on November 17 for $4.99.

Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole

Season’s Choice Sweet Potato Casserole Credit: Aldi

This frozen casserole makes a case for not peeling all those sweet potatoes this year. With a crunchy and sweet praline pecan topping like the one on this dish, people might even believe you when you say you made the casserole yourself. Try the frozen side or dessert for yourself for $3.99—it's available starting November 3.

Season's Choice Garlic Herb Mashed Cauliflower

Season’s Choice Garlic Herb Mashed Cauliflower Credit: Aldi

This gluten-free frozen side has just 4 grams of carbs and 80 calories per serving for an easy alternative to classic mashed potatoes. It's also available plain, if you prefer to season the veggies yourself. Pick up a bag starting November 10 for $2.49.

Kevin's Natural Foods Mashed Cauliflower

Kevin’s Natural Foods Mashed Cauliflower Credit: Aldi

For a refrigerated version of mashed cauli, try this 16-ounce package for $5.49. Both the mashed cauliflower and the new Cauliflower Mac and Cheese from Kevin's are low-carb and delicious ways to eat your veggies. Both items are available starting November 17.

Never Any! Whole Turkey

Never Any! Whole Turkey Credit: Aldi

You can pick up a frozen turkey for the holidays at Aldi starting on November 10. The turkeys run $1.19 per pound and are raised without antibiotics, hormones and other additives. Just be sure to read up on our hosting tips before making your frozen turkey, which should be defrosted well before Thanksgiving day.

Specially Selected Steakhouse Whole Green Beans

Specially Selected Steakhouse Whole Green Beans Credit: Aldi

Whether you blanch them, roast them or toss them into a yummy casserole, you'll probably want green beans on your Thanksgiving table. This pre-seasoned frozen mix makes it easy to toss the side in a skillet and heat them up in a garlicky sauce. Pick up a 12-ounce bag for $1.99 beginning November 17.

Bake Shop Mini Tarts

Bake Shop Mini Tarts Credit: Aldi

Why stress over baking a pie when you could pick up a couple packs of these one-bite treats? These mini tarts are available in pecan pie and pumpkin pie varieties, so both iconic fall treats will be represented. Pick up a tray of 16 for $5.49 starting November 3.

Diamond Pecan Pie Crust

Diamond Pecan Pie Crust Credit: Aldi

Desserts should never be stressful—that's why these simple premade pie crusts are sure to come in handy. Use the pecan or chocolate crusts for a light icebox pie, like this Earl Grey Icebox Pie, that everyone will love after a heavy meal. Try one of the 9-inch crusts for $3.48 beginning November 10.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Green Bean Casserole Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Green Bean Casserole Deli Pizza Credit: Aldi

Get a jumpstart on reimagining your Thanksgiving leftovers with this refrigerated pizza, available November 3. The pie boasts a thin crust topped with mushroom sauce, green beans, onions and cheeses, so you're sure to get into the holiday spirit. (You could also check out the simpler kale-ricotta version for something more traditional.) Try either pizza for $4.79.

Priano Turkey Cranberry Ravioli

Priano Turkey Cranberry Ravioli Credit: Aldi

Think of this super-seasonal ravioli as an amuse-bouche for the Thanksgiving dinner you'll have in a few weeks. Available starting November 3, Aldi recommends pairing this pasta with a pan-gravy sauce and fine herbs. Check out this pasta—or the Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli— for $2.79.

Benton's Gingerbread Mini Village Cookie Kit

Benton’s Gingerbread Mini Village Cookie Kit Credit: Aldi

On to the next one! This gingerbread kit is begging to be your new Black Friday activity. The kit comes with four little houses and all the candy decor you need for everyone to join in the decorating contest. Pick up a kit for $7.85 starting November 24.

Shamrock Farms Pecan Pie Eggnog

Shamrock Farms Pecan Pie Egg Nog Credit: Aldi