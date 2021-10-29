Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Been Sober for 100 Days and Explains Why She's 'Done the Work'

After a slew of bullying accusations, Chrissy decided to cut out the booze. Here’s what she had to say about her sober experience⁠.

Earlier this year, a controversy was sparked when reality-TV persona Courtney Stodden broke her silence about the online bullying and harassment that she received from Chrissy Teigen. The backlash was swift, and several brands distanced themselves from Teigen, causing her to take a step back from the spotlight.

In her first interview since the scandal, Teigen shared that she's 100 days sober. She acknowledged the milestone in her sobriety journey during an appearance on the Today show while promoting her new cookbook.

"I'm actually a hundred days sober today and I'm so excited," Teigen told Hoda Kotb. "I feel so good, I feel very clearheaded. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully, they've seen me be better." We learned from her interview that, previously, Teigen had not gone more than a day or two without alcohol since she started drinking in her early 20s.

⁠In addition to her public apology, Teigen opened up about attempting to reach out to every person she's harmed, while acknowledging that some people didn't wish to be in contact, saying, "If they accepted it, that's great, but they didn't have to."

Teigen went on to share some of the lessons she learned from the public criticism she received after her mean comments resurfaced, noting that, "Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic." She continued by saying, "I look at my kids, and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people. And to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that was the hardest part … realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people."