The 5 Best Cheese and Charcuterie Board Items to Buy at Trader Joe's This Fall, According to Employees

While Trader Joe's doesn't have as large of a selection as warehouse stores or mega supermarket chains, it does have some distinct advantages. (See: super-friendly staff, $0.19 bananas and an epic and affordable wine selection.) TJ's is also home to a curated, frequently-changing selection, so it seems like there are at least a few new items for us to discover on each trip.

On the heels of their employees' recent recap of the best new fall products from every aisle, the crew members are back with their top picks for the holiday-friendly items they think customers should consider stocking up on in advance of the jolly season to come. From party-starting snacks to sweet treats, these finds are ideal for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, festivus...you get the idea!

The 35 goodies are all great for gatherings, and we noticed one category in particular that allows us to start the celebrations now. 'Tis always the season for cheese, if you ask us, and we can't wait to try the top five new fall cheese and charcuterie board products Trader Joe's employees have deemed worthy of their stamp of approval.

The 5 Best Fall Cheese and Charcuterie Board Items at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

Creamy Toscano Cheese Soaked in Chardonnay

Perhaps you've tried this in its syrah-soaked variety? Well now the rich Italian cheese is available in a white wine rendition that's even easier to pair with a variety of meats and cheeses. "Trader Joe's Toscano Cheese combines the robust, nutty characteristics of aged Parmesan with a creamy farmstead Cheddar—a particular profile that allows for maximum fromage flavoring," crew members say. (Might we recommend pairing this one with a glass of one of these best Trader Joe's sparkling wines?)

Parmigiano-Reggiano Aged 40 Months

Many Parmigiano-Reggianos are aged for 12 to 24 months, according to our friends at Food & Wine. This one is allowed to get nuttier, more umami and delightfully crystallized over a whopping 3 years! We can already imagine drizzling this with our new go-to sweet condiment, Creamed Multi-Floral New Zealand Honey, and enjoying that all on sweet-tart apple slices.

Truffle Salami

Truffle oil, truffle popcorn and truffle salt are totally trendy, but this might just be the #1 truffle-infused item ever to add to your fall charcuterie board. "The black summer truffles (or tartufi in Italian) are harvested May through September," the crew members explain of this seasonal product. "Working with one of Italy's oldest family-owned salumeria, who now has manufacturing capabilities in both Italy and California; we marry these gastronomic gems with all pork salami. The pork is seasoned simply with salt, pepper and garlic, and then infused with the black summer truffles." The Truffle Salami is then air-dried for about a month, and the results are "rich and salty, a tiny bit sweet, with earthy notes of garlic and chocolate, imparted by the truffles." Slice thin and pair with the Toscano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses, plus a glass of cabernet (like this $9.99 staff fave).

Cranberry Chèvre Goat Cheese

This returning favorite was the first-ever fruit-infused goat cheese at TJ's, and now there are a few spreadable "siblings," including Blueberry and Vanilla Chèvre. This Cranberry Chèvre, though, "will always have a special place on our palates," the crew members say, and it will always play nicely with any cracker, bread or fruit vehicle you crave—no additional jams or garnishes required. Although we wouldn't be mad about a few chopped pistachios on top!

White Stilton Cheese with Cranberries

That popular Thanksgiving fruit also stars in this smooth English cow's milk cheese. "The sharpness of the cranberries compliment the smoothness of the cheese," employees say. The White Stilton with Cranberries is a cinch to slice and a pretty polka-dotted addition to any cheese board.