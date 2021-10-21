This 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Recipe Is the Ultimate Side Dish for Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

15 minutes + three Trader Joe's fall products = one of the best vegetable side dishes for your holiday meals this year.

Thanks to Natasha Fisher, the Bakersfield, California-based creator of the uber-popular Instagram account and blog Trader Joe's List, we are already feeling inspired to add a dish to our Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving menus. In addition to being speedy and short on ingredients, as we mentioned, it's also plant-based and gluten-free. Talk about a perfect side dish for sharing!

"It is squash season! Delicata squash is one of my favorites," Fisher says, as she introduces her Everything but the Leftovers Delicata Squash with Maple Butter.

It's so simple, you almost don't even need a recipe. But to recreate it, here's the skinny: Slice the squash in half, then use a spoon to remove the seeds. Cut each half into ½-inch wedges. Pop these into a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and then a spoonful or two of Trader Joe's Maple Butter. (Psst...that "butter" actually contains zero fat; it's essentially maple syrup whipped into a creamy, spreadable consistency. No TJ's nearby? You can find similar items online, like this Pure Vermont Maple Cream; buy it: $16.95 for 16 ounces, Amazon.)

Next, dust the squash with a little—or a lot—of Trader Joe's Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend, which gives a nod to several Thanksgiving dishes in one powder, thanks to dehydrated onion, turmeric powder, dried celery seed, ground sage, rosemary powder, dried thyme and dried parsley. Essentially, this offers all of the flavors of stuffing without any of the stress—or animal products!

Then in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, add a thin layer of olive oil. Once that's beginning to shimmer, use tongs to transfer the seasoned squash into one even layer. Allow the pieces to caramelize, then flip to cook until golden on the other side.