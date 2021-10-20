These Trader Joe's Thanksgiving-Flavored Foods Sound So Good, I'm Celebrating Early This Year

My grocery plans for this week just went out the window.

If you find yourself dreaming about savory stuffing, tender turkey and all your favorite cozy Thanksgiving fixings a little early this year, Trader Joe's has good news for you: indulging in those ultra-comforting flavors has never been more convenient. The store just announced a whole bunch of delicious-looking items arriving just in time to satisfy your cravings, from frozen dinners to cranberry-studded cheeses.

Whether you want to add an easy frozen appetizer to your Thanksgiving spread or just snack on some potato chips with holiday flair, this batch of new items will have something to pique your appetite.

13 Thanksgiving-Themed Foods You Can Buy at Trader Joe's Right Now

Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice

This frozen mix of stir-fried rice, veggies, breadcrumbs and turkey sausage is an easy way to bring Thanksgiving flavors to your next weeknight dinner. Each bag serves three people, but you could certainly bulk it up with some extra fall roasted veggies. Pick up a bag on your next grocery run.

Pumpkin Cobbler

This bakery sweet comes topped with a buttery pecan crumble for the ultimate indulgent fall dessert. (Though we're partial to our own recipe for an Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping.)

Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend

Made with classic Thanksgiving ingredients like celery seed, ground sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley, this blend combines the signature flavors of fall in delicious harmony. Pick up a bottle to sprinkle on stuffing or even popcorn for just $2.29.

Green Bean Casserole Bites

Leave it to Trader Joe's to shrink one of Thanksgiving's most iconic dishes into these adorable tartlets. These bites would be the perfect way to keep your guests occupied while the Friendsgiving meal comes together—pick up a box of 10 bites for just $3.99.

Cornbread Stuffing with Apples and Cranberries

Have the savory Thanksgiving stuffing you love anytime you like with this frozen option. Pop the convenient casserole into the microwave or oven, and you'll have a delicious dish on the table in as little as six minutes. Scoop up this $5.99 convenience food that serves five the next time you're looking for an easy meal.

Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage

This sparkling drink contains a little juice for an extra *oomph* of berry flavor. If you find yourself adding a little extra cranberry sauce to your plate at the holidays, this drink might just be the perfect match for you. Sip it on its own, or add some vodka for an easy two-ingredient cocktail.

Holiday Vegetable Hash

This medley of chopped veggies includes butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion, celery, parsley, sage and rosemary for the perfect, pre-chopped start to any fall meal. We think this hash would be great as a base for soup, in stuffing or sauteed in a pan as a simple side.

Thanksgiving Stuffing-Seasoned Kettle Chips

If you love the crispy crunch of a good kettle chip, you may want to check out this autumn riff on the classic snack. Trader Joe's says each of these chips boasts "flavors of the classic dish" we all know and love, Thanksgiving stuffing.

Cranberry Chèvre

Swap the goat cheese on your cheese or charcuterie board for this festive choice. The creamy cheese has sweetened dried cranberries throughout, so you know this $3.99 packs in lots of Thanksgiving flavor.

Brussels Sprouts Sauté Kit

This just made having a healthy, flavorful dinner side dish easier than ever. Each bag contains Brussels sprouts, chopped hazelnuts, shaved Parmesan and a lemon-garlic vinaigrette—all for the price of just $4.69.

Turkey & Stuffing en Croute

Here's another convenient way to add some Thanksgiving pizzazz to your weeknight routine. This $15.99 frozen dinner is done in just over an hour, so you can enjoy the flavors of a classic holiday meal without all the stress.

White Stilton Cheese with Cranberries

There's always room for more seasonal picks on your cheese boards—try this cheese out for a soft, flavor-packed addition to your holiday spread. This cheese would also be a delicious sub in our Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad or 3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites.

Gobbler Quesadilla