We'll Be Making This Cozy 3-Ingredient Gnocchi Soup from Trader Joe's All Fall 

If there's one thing we love about cooking in the fall, it's the delicious seasonal flavors—whether they come from produce like butternut squash, apples and pumpkins or autumnal ingredients like maple syrup, cinnamon and ginger. Making a fall-forward dinner is a perfect way to end your day—especially if you stumble upon an easy recipe that takes all the stress out of your time in the kitchen.

That's why we're always on the lookout for recipes that require just a handful of ingredients for a satisfying meal. From simple sweet potato hash to jazzed-up butternut squash soup, there are plenty of ways to have a tasty meal without much effort at all. And now we have a new pantry recipe to add to our repertoire: Caroline Chambers' Autumn Gnocchi Stew.

Chambers, a food blogger and cookbook author, posted the recipe on Instagram this week, and it's maybe the easiest soup recipe we've ever seen. She starts with two jars of Trader Joe's Autumn Harvest Soup—which the package describes as "a creamy tomato-based soup with pumpkin and butternut squash"—in a big soup pot over medium heat. (Chambers simmers everything in a white Le Creuset Dutch oven. Buy it: $370, Le Creuset). Then she adds a bag of frozen cauliflower gnocchi and a bag of shredded kale and brings the whole pot to a boil. Once the soup is simmering, Chambers drops the heat down to low and lets the soup cook through for 10 minutes, covered.

The final product is a rich and creamy soup with chunks of veggies, tender gnocchi and fresh greens. Chambers tops her bowl with a dollop of plain yogurt and some crumbled naan crisps, which are also available at your local Trader Joe's. If your TJ's is out of the Autumn Harvest Soup or frozen gnocchi, Chambers has a couple of recommendations for substitutions—any store-bought butternut squash soup will work in place of the Trader Joe's version, and any kind of plain gnocchi can be subbed in for the frozen bag. (Chambers also suggested using a jar of Autumn Harvest Pasta Sauce and some chicken or vegetable stock in place of the jarred soup if you still want the extra texture from pieces of tomato and winter squash.)

Another bonus for this recipe: Chambers noted in a comment that it freezes well and thaws easily for a meal-prep option (it'd be perfect for stashing in these Souper Cubes). And commenters chimed in with their thoughts on further upgrading the simple stew. "[This is] one of my favorite fall meals!" one commenter wrote. "I add chicken or turkey sausage." Another person wrote in to say that they were going to swap in the frozen kale gnocchi for a little extra serving of leafy greens.