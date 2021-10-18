These Are the 10 Food Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2022, According to Whole Foods

Each year, over 50 global buyers and culinary experts on the Whole Foods Trend Council put together their most anticipated food trends for the next year. Last year's trend predictions included things like sous vide egg bites, boozy kombucha and lots of new chickpea snacks (which were all pretty spot on, based on what we've seen this year!).

"Last year, we saw tremendous pandemic-related shifts in grocery buying habits as the world adjusted to spending more time at home. As the food industry slowly adjusts to a new normal, we expect to see consumers prioritize food and drink products that deliver additional benefits—like functional sodas and tonics—and products that support their sense of well-being, like urban garden greens and products grown with farming processes that help address soil health," said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer at Whole Foods Market. "We look forward to watching these trends take form in grocery aisles and on our plates in 2022."

Here's what Whole Foods thinks we can all expect to see in grocery stores and restaurants next year.

10 Biggest Food Trends of 2022, According to Whole Foods

Ultra-Urban Farming

From hydroponics to aquaponics to urban greenhouses (fun fact: the Whole Foods Market store in Brooklyn has a Gotham Greens greenhouse on the roof), innovation in urban and indoor farming has come a long way. Whole Foods predicts that these ultra-urban farms will continue to push boundaries in 2022 by growing hyper-local crops and maximizing their efficiency even more. Want to try the trend? Try veggies, herbs and dressings from brands like Gotham Greens, AeroFarms, Bowery Farming, Plenty Indoor Vertical Farming, Smallhold Organic Mushrooms and more.

Yuzu

Yuzu is a tart and sour tangerine-sized citrus fruit that's mainly cultivated in parts of Asia. Whole Foods thinks this fruit will be huge in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants in 2022. Want to try the trend? Drizzle some Acid League Pink Peppercorn Honey Yuzu Vinaigrette on your salad or try some Boulevard Brewing Quirk Pear Yuzu Spiked Sparkling Water. To keep up with their trend predictions, Whole Foods will also be debuting a mango yuzu seasonal cake and yuzu togarashi marinade in their seafood section next year.

Reducetarianism

Reducetarianism is for folks who aren't ready to go totally vegetarian or vegan, but still want to reduce their consumption of meat, dairy and eggs to help the planet (or even their health). Many reducetarians also will prioritize eating grass-fed meat and pasture-raised eggs when they do opt for animal products. Want to try the trend? Snack on Epic Provisions 100% Grass-Fed Bars or scramble an omelet with Whole Foods' Pasture Raised Large Brown Grade A Eggs.

Hibiscus

You may have had vitamin C-rich hibiscus tea, but now folks in the culinary world are getting creative by using hibiscus' sweet and tart flavor (and gorgeous hot pink hue) in fruit spreads, yogurts, drinks and more. Try out Ruby Hibiscus Unsweetened Water, Vital Proteins Hibiscus Beauty Collagen, YoBucha Strawberry Hibiscus Kombucha Yogurt or pick up Whole Foods' new Organic Orange Hibiscus Italian Soda coming next year.

Mocktails

Whole Foods said in a media release, "The dialed-down spirits category experienced record growth in our stores this year. With millennials and Gen Z-ers dabbling in 'drysolation' during the pandemic, we don't see the sober-curious mindset going away anytime soon. Enter a new lineup of drinks that provide the taste and sophistication of cocktails without the buzz." Sip on Greenbar Distillery Bitters & Soda Non-Alcoholic Cocktail: Lavender, Orange and Earl Grey or swap out the tequila in your next margarita for Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Tequila.

Grains That Give Back

Whole Foods predicts that grains grown via agricultural practices and farming processes that help address soil health will be a huge focus next year. The media release said, "Kernza—a perennial grain developed by The Land Institute with a sweet, nutty flavor and long roots—helps with nutrient cycling and overall soil ecology." Try it in Cascadian Farm's Kernza Flakes with Honey Oat Clusters Cereal or Patagonia Provisions Long Root Pale Ale made with Kernza perennial grain, or opt for organic whole grains with Annie's Organic: Macaroni & Classic Cheddar, Shells & White Cheddar with Whole Grains and Zack's Mighty Tortilla Chips.

Sunflower Seeds

This isn't the old-school snack from baseball games. These seeds are branching out of the ballpark and can now be found in ice cream, cheese and more. Try out Fix & Fogg Nut Butters made with sunflower seeds, Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts made with sunflower butter or Spero Sunflower Cream Cheeses. Next year, Whole Foods Market is also rolling out a sunbutter and jelly sandwich.

Moringa

"Often called the 'miracle tree,' moringa is traditionally used as an herbal remedy in India, Africa and beyond. Moringa leaves have plenty of nutrients, and these fast-growing, drought-resistant trees have been used as a source of food to fight malnutrition in certain parts of the world," Whole Foods said in their media release. "It can be found in powder form and added to make magic in smoothies, sauces and baked goods." Put a scoop of Kuli Kuli: Daily Green Boost with Moringa & Supergreens into your morning smoothie or opt for a scoop of Sunscoop's Mmmint Chip! Dairy Free Dessert with Moringa for dessert.

Functional Sparkling Beverages

Move over, kombucha, you're not the only bubbly drink with benefits! From probiotic sodas to botanical tonics, Whole Foods predicts that functional sparkling beverages will be huge next year. Try the trend by sipping on Poppi's Prebiotic Sodas or Ardor's Organic Sparkling Water + Focus and Energy.

Turmeric