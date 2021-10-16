ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners for Fall

15 minutes is all it takes to get these easy fall-centric dinners on the table.

The weather this past week in Vermont (where I live) was like a second summer and the warm evenings had me out and about almost every night after work! While this upcoming week doesn't look quite as warm, we're shaping up to have a few sunny fall days, so I expect I'll be just as busy with walks, bike rides downtown and outdoor happy hours with friends while the weather is still nice. That means dinner needs to be quick, which is where this week of easy 15-minute meals comes in handy. These dinners use healthy store-bought shortcuts in creative ways to add lots of delicious flavor in no time at all.

Your Meal Plan

15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms Credit: Brie Passano

Every time I make Sunday's 15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms, I'm amazed at how something so delicious can be so quick! Plus, it's healthy—it has veggies, a high-fiber whole grain and a heart-healthy protein source packed into a single dish. The Quick Shrimp Puttanesca is another winner this week and is a seriously easy shortcut for when you're craving some comfort. It uses fresh pasta, rather than dried, which cooks in half the time, and has the flavors of a classic puttanesca—but with way less work.

The week just keeps getting better with recipes like the Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli and Chickpea Curry, which is my go-to curry recipe when I'm in a pinch. The key is pulsing garlic, ginger, onion and a serrano pepper in the food processor—it speeds up the prep process and infuses tons of flavor into this dish. And who doesn't like ending the week with a bowl of creamy pasta? The Creamy Spinach Pasta packs in plenty of spinach for a healthy boost, and the fresh lemon flavor is delightful. Enjoy!

Monday: Chickpea Curry (Chhole) over cooked brown rice

Big Batch Snack

3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! We riffed on this tasty trend and created a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast you can enjoy all week long. I love that all you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. These tasty egg cups will help you start your mornings right.

Side note: If you haven't yet tried baked feta pasta, you must! Here are two delicious recipes for Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta and Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta.

Treat Yourself

The Bee's Knees

It doesn't get any easier or more delicious than The Bee's Knees Cocktail. It only requires three ingredients—lemon, honey and gin—so it's hard to mess up! And I just love the bright lemon flavor in this simple sipper.

Get the recipe: The Bee's Knees Cocktail