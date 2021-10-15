I'll Be Eating Giada De Laurentiis' Cheesy Vegetable Parmesan Casserole All Fall and Winter Long

During the colder months, salads don't feel very appealing to me, but I still want to eat plenty of veggies. Giada's solution? Cover your favorite veggies in marinara, cheese and breadcrumbs and bake them until they turn into a healthy, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food dinner. To make Giada's dish, which she calls Vegetable Parmesan, start by preheating your oven to 375℉ and tossing your favorite sliced vegetables in a bowl with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Giada says, "This recipe calls for eggplant, fennel and bell peppers, but you can use whatever vegetables you love or have on hand."

Next, grill your veggies in a grill pan (like this one from Crate and Barrel, $70) for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Once your veggies are soft, spoon your marinara into a 9" x 13" baking dish. (Giada says store-bought sauce is A-OK for this recipe, and we totally agree with this shortcut). Start by layering your grilled eggplant slices on top of the marinara and adding mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Next add your grilled peppers and another layer of cheese. For the last layer, add your grilled fennel along with the remaining cheese and breadcrumbs with a drizzle of olive oil on top. Bake in your preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the crust on top is golden and bubbly.