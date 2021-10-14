Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces

Butterball is issuing a voluntary recall of over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. The recalled products could potentially be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of blue plastic. The recall was issued after the company received complaints from consumers who found pieces of the plastic

The affected items were sold at select BJ's and Kroger stores nationwide. The two items involved in the recall were produced on September 28, 2021 and bear the establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The information will be stamped on the side of the tray (see images of the product in Butterball's recall alert).

2.5-lb trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging and a UPC# 2265571588 on the barcode

3-lb. Tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging and a UPC# 1111097993 on the barcode

If you have one of the recalled products, it should not be consumed. The items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.