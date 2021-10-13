Joanna Gaines Just Gave a Tour of Her Fall Home—Here Are 5 Things to Buy to Copy Her Cozy Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, according to Joanna Gaines. The HGTV star, best-selling cookbook author, entrepreneur, magazine maven, interior designer and mom of five (whew!) carved out enough time from her bustling schedule to take us on an Instagram tour of her spiffed-up-for-the-season home.

"The first day of October always feels like a gift," Gaines says in the caption."It marks the return of my favorite month of the year—one that carries so much beauty, hope and expectation—and some of my best memories. If this time of year is stirring a little something in you too, I hope you'll join me in embracing every bit of magic it has to offer."

The best of the season in Gaines' book—ahem, magazine—includes warmly spiced Pear Bread, a jazz-infused playlist, her favorite fall candles, cozy blankets and festive wreaths.

"Some of my best memories are wrapped up in October," Gaines explains in the latest issue of Magnolia Journal (buy it: $20 for one year, Amazon). "It was the month I met Chip for one thing, and that was just the beginning. This same month 18 years ago I opened the original Magnolia shop...I can still hear the sound of the front door opening, and the deep assurance that, despite the butterflies in my stomach, everything would be okay. And in the many Octobers that have followed, magic seems to meet me here. From dreams born and dreams fulfilled, to simple memories of our family spending more time on the porch in the cooler weather, October simply stirs a sense of hopeful expectation."

In the Instagram video, Gaines begins by welcoming fans into her home through a door adorned with her Fall Berry Wreath (buy it: $54, Magnolia). (That appears to be so popular that it's out of stock, but we found a beautiful look-alike on sale here; buy it: $51.99, Wayfair.)

As the tour continues, all set to the soundtrack of Ella Fitzegerald's peaceful "Early Autumn" played on her Victoria Cambridge Farmhouse Turntable (buy it: $112, Magnolia) Gaines adds little pops of Magnolia to her living room, library and more with the following ultra-cozy items: