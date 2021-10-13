The 6 Best Crackers for Any Snack, According to a Dietitian
From the best gluten-free crackers to the best cracker for a cheese board, these picks are crunchy and delicious.
When you need a healthy, pre-packaged snack, crackers are a great option. Whether you're putting together an artful cheese board, need a cracker that holds up to hefty toppings or are looking for an option to fit a specific dietary restriction—we've got a go-to box for you. Check out our six picks for the best crackers
Best Cracker for a Cheese Board
Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps Fig and Olive
60 cal, 3g protein, 1g fiber, 120mg sodium
Speckled with pumpkin, flax and sesame seeds, as well as figs and Kalamata olives, these make for an eye-catching addition to your cheese board.
Buy it: Amazon, $6
Best Cracker for Topping
Mary's Gone Crackers Original Crackers
140 cal, 3g protein, 3g fiber, 230mg sodium
A combination of hearty seeds, quinoa and brown rice yields a super-crunchy gluten-free cracker that lets you load up on the toppings.
Buy it: Target, $4
Best Gluten-Free Cracker
Simple Mills Cracked Black Pepper Almond Flour Crackers
150 cal, 3g protein, 2g fiber, 170mg sodium
Made from almonds, these taste like a classic wheat cracker. Black pepper adds oomph.
Buy it: Amazon, $15 for a pack of three
Best Cracker for Dipping
Hungry Bird Eats Nordic Crisps Rye + Sea Salt
160 cal, 5g protein, 5g fiber, 210mg sodium
Sunflower and pumpkin seeds give these hearty crackers nutty flavor while also packing them with fiber, heart-healthy fats and protein.
Buy it: Hungry Bird Eats, $18 for a pack of three
Best Plant-Based Cracker
Hu Kitchen Grain-Free Pizza Crackers
110 cal, 3g protein, 3g fiber, 260mg sodium
This vegan pick has serious cheesy flavor (minus actual cheese, of course) plus tomato and herbs for that signature pizza taste.
Buy it: Amazon, $16 for a pack of two
Best Gourmet Cracker
Rustic Bakery Organic Sourdough Flatbread Rosemary & Olive Oil
80 cal, 2g protein, 1g fiber, 330mg sodium
These large crackers have a slight tang that pairs well with the rosemary and olive oil.
Buy it: Amazon, $24 for a pack of three
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, November 2021.