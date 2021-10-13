The 6 Best Crackers for Any Snack, According to a Dietitian

From the best gluten-free crackers to the best cracker for a cheese board, these picks are crunchy and delicious.

Vanessa Rissetto M.S., RD, CDN October 13, 2021
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

When you need a healthy, pre-packaged snack, crackers are a great option. Whether you're putting together an artful cheese board, need a cracker that holds up to hefty toppings or are looking for an option to fit a specific dietary restriction—we've got a go-to box for you. Check out our six picks for the best crackers

Best Cracker for a Cheese Board

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps Fig and Olive

60 cal, 3g protein, 1g fiber, 120mg sodium

Speckled with pumpkin, flax and sesame seeds, as well as figs and Kalamata olives, these make for an eye-catching addition to your cheese board. 

Buy it: Amazon, $6

Best Cracker for Topping

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Mary's Gone Crackers Original Crackers

140 cal, 3g protein, 3g fiber, 230mg sodium

A combination of hearty seeds, quinoa and brown rice yields a super-crunchy gluten-free cracker that lets you load up on the toppings. 

Buy it: Target, $4

Best Gluten-Free Cracker

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Simple Mills Cracked Black Pepper Almond Flour Crackers

150 cal, 3g protein, 2g fiber, 170mg sodium

Made from almonds, these taste like a classic wheat cracker. Black pepper adds oomph. 

Buy it: Amazon, $15 for a pack of three

Best Cracker for Dipping

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Hungry Bird Eats Nordic Crisps Rye + Sea Salt

160 cal, 5g protein, 5g fiber, 210mg sodium

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds give these hearty crackers nutty flavor while also packing them with fiber, heart-healthy fats and protein.

Buy it: Hungry Bird Eats, $18 for a pack of three

Best Plant-Based Cracker

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Hu Kitchen Grain-Free Pizza Crackers

110 cal, 3g protein, 3g fiber, 260mg sodium

This vegan pick has serious cheesy flavor (minus actual cheese, of course) plus tomato and herbs for that signature pizza taste.

Buy it: Amazon, $16 for a pack of two

Best Gourmet Cracker

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Rustic Bakery Organic Sourdough Flatbread Rosemary & Olive Oil

80 cal, 2g protein, 1g fiber, 330mg sodium

These large crackers have a slight tang that pairs well with the rosemary and olive oil.

Buy it: Amazon, $24 for a pack of three

