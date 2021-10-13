These 6 Snacks Transform Imperfect Produce into a Tasty, On-the-Go Treat

Pulp Pantry Pulp Chips: Sea Salt

140 cal, 0g added sugar, 5g fiber, 130mg sodium

These crunchy, salty veggie chips are made from vegetable pulp that juice companies would otherwise toss, as well as okara flour (a byproduct of making soymilk and tofu).

Buy it: Pulp Pantry, $16 for a pack of three