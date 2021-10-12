Rachael Ray Approves of This Genius Hack to Use Up Broccoli Stems

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have you embraced the "root to stem" movement?

The concept is similar to the meat world's nose-to-tail mindset; it's a zero-waste strategy for produce that promotes using less-common parts of ingredients. (For example, carrot green pesto or kitchen scrap veggie stock.)

To make the most of our produce investment—and to have the least impact on the environment—we're always on the hunt for new ways to max out every ingredient for our meals. (BTW, anything we miss or don't make it to before it goes bad gains a new life in our compost.)

The idea that really caught Ray's eye (and ours) is a brilliant French fry alternative using an under-utilized ingredient: Crunchy Broccoli Stem Fries.

"One bite of these healthy baked fries and you'll never throw out broccoli stems again," Bodrug says, as she teaches Ray—and us—how to DIY in the segment.

"Take a small paring knife or even a potato peeler and peel off that skin," Bodrug suggests, as she begins to prep the broccoli stems (florets removed). Slice the stems into fry shapes, then dunk in a bowl filled with plain unsweetened almond milk. Transfer to a bowl filled with all-purpose flour, toss to coat, then repeat the milk-flour steps once more. Next, pop each fry into a bowl filled with breadcrumbs or panko, turning to coat all sides evenly.

"Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet," Bodrug says. "Now pop them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 400 degrees."

Season with salt and pepper, then serve with your dipping sauce of choice. Might we recommend our Green Tahini Ranch or Sriracha Ketchup?