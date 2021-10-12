Adele's 3 Favorite Drinks Include This Under-$25 Bottle of Wine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While Adele might look a little different than the "Chasing Pavements" crooner who took home the Best New Artist Grammy back in 2009, "I'm still the same person," she admits to Vogue, even after losing 100 pounds through stepping up her exercise routine and embarking on the Sirtfood Diet.

More proof that she's the same person—and a lot like us—came during that U.S. Vogue interview and another recent feature in British Vogue, during which she revealed several all-too-relatable confessions:

The need to make "emergency runs" to the supermarket during the pandemic for the "essentials," which included ketchup and her favorite rosé, Whispering Angel (buy it: $24, Drizly)

Her obsession with all things Beyoncé

Her terrific taste in cocktails

During many celebrity interviews that appear as cover stories in magazines, the writer and the star share a meal or round of drinks. This not only allows them the time and a casual environment to chat, but also offers a sneak peek into the celeb's food and drink preferences.

At the American Vogue sit-down at the chic Hotel Bel-Air, Adele opted for an Aperol spritz. ICYMI, this classic Italian low-alcohol cocktail was having a major moment this summer—so much so that our friends at Better Homes & Gardens even created an ice pop rendition of the drink and that it inspired one of the trendiest hair colors of summer!

The traditional Aperol spritz is a common aperitif in Northeast Italy (and now, worldwide). It features just four ingredients and is a breeze to DIY—no trip to Los Angeles or pricy bar tab required. Here's how to make one the Martha Stewart way: To a glass, add ice, 2 ounces of Aperol (a pleasantly bitter Italian aperitif; buy it: $26.99 for 750 milliliters, Drizly), 3 ounces of prosecco and a splash of soda water. Garnish with an orange slice, and pretend like you're in Venice or Bel Air, if desired!

During her chat with the British magazine, Adele ordered herself and her writer dining companion, Giles Hattersley, a round of lychee martinis. "Ooh, that is a bit of me," she said gleefully after the first sip, according to Hattersley.

To savor what that tastes like, vodka aficionado Martha Stewart once again shows us the ropes: Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Top with 3 ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of dry vermouth and ⅓ cup of lychee juice from a can of lychee fruit (buy it: $23.70 for 12, 11-ounce cans, Amazon). Shake well, then strain into two martini glasses. Garnish each with a piece of lychee.