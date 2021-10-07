Drew Barrymore (and Her Dermatologist) Swear By This Product for Chapped Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let's talk about Drew Barrymore's "Little Yellow Book." Far from the "burn book" of Mean Girls fame or the Little Black Book that was the topic of a 2004 rom com, this book is full of Barrymore's personal obsessions of the moment, be it charities, apparel, cookware, books, TV shows, home goods, snacks or otherwise.

Barrymore has yet to lead us astray with her recs, so we were all ears when she released her extensive Little Yellow Book of Fall Items. Jam-packed with cozy blankets, coats, wraps and slippers, cooking tools and more, the one piece that really stood out to us also turned out to be one of the most budget-friendly: Dr. Dan's Cortibalm (buy it: $7.50, Amazon).

"Drew's dermatologist brought this to her attention," the Drew Barrymore Show team explains in the book. Since she wears a lot of lipstick for work, "this brings her much relief from product overload! It's important even in the dry seasons to make sure your lips are moisturized (and kissable)," they add.

Formulated by a dermatologist, hypoallergenic and A-OK with sensitive skin, it's a "skin staple for Drew—she throws one in every pocket!" The balm "contains 1% hydrocortisone which interrupts the inflammatory cycle, stops the pain and allows the natural healing process to begin," according to the creator.

By the looks of the reviews, she's not alone. One fan raves, "I'm on Accutane, and this is the only lip balm I've found that actually keeps my lips moisturized. Prior to the first time I used it, my lips were SUPER dry, cracked and bleeding. Within a day (even hours) after use they were soft and moisturized, and within three completely repaired. It's also super soothing, almost instant relief if I do wait too long to reapply and let my lips dry out again."

The relief across the board seems to be super-speedy. "I was suffering from extreme chapped lips for about a month. They started out being sore, peeling and painful to say the least. I tried Bite Agave Lip Mask, Bite Lip Balm, Burts Bees and Vaseline Lip Therapy without success," another user says. "Then I came across this baby and WOW. All it took was one application and I started to feel better! No joke! My lips stopped peeling and hurting. I can feel my lips again as it felt all numb-like before now. I kept up the application and would never be without this again."