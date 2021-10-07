Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Is the First Thing Martha Stewart Does Every Single Morning for Better Health

Mom, grandma and business icon Martha Stewart has so much on her plate, you might be wondering, "When does she sleep?". Turns out, she only sleeps for a short time, and somewhat begrudgingly...one of many fascinating tidbits she shared in a conversation with Dr. Oz.

On the episode of The Dr. Oz Show that aired earlier this year, Stewart video chatted from her kitchen to reveal her secrets for looking—and feeling—far younger than her 80 years. (No, that's not a typo—she turned 80 in August! ICYMI, her birthday celebration was a very "good thing.")

Stewart cites her curiosity and overall healthy habits as the two keys to her timeless nature. Since this isn't the first time—and won't be the last—Stewart has been asked this, she penned a book in 2013 called Living the Good Long Life (buy it: $41.90, Amazon) to share her strategies for thinking, acting and feeling decades younger. (To learn more of Stewart's wellness secrets, check out this feature from our sister brand, Martha Stewart Living.)

"It's exercise, it's good diet, a modicum amount of sleep," Stewart says, admitting that "I don't find sleep so interesting, but I know it's healthy and important."

Most importantly, Stewart says, she tries to keep her brain active. So before she even whips up a batch of her signature fluffy scrambled eggs or pours a cup of coffee, "The first thing I do in the morning is a crossword puzzle to make sure I can still remember words," Stewart laughs, part joking but honestly answering—and recognizing the reality of dementia risk as we age. "I'm very busy and I just want to keep that vitality going."

To reduce stress, Stewart opts for another proven dementia-fighting activity for about 30 minutes at a time: "I take a walk. I really enjoy the outdoors...at night I watch a good movie," she says, or chats with friends on the phone.

As far as her daily longevity-minded menu, "I start my day religiously with my own homemade green juice that includes vegetables that come from my own greenhouse." (Psst...we found the recipe here!)

The rest of her day includes:

"My one coffee of the day," a one-shot cappuccino with organic whole milk

Breakfast: ½ cup Maine Grains Cracked Oats (buy it: $20 for two 2.4-pound bags, Food52) with skim milk

Lunch: 3 pieces of mozzarella cheese, carrot and celery sticks, plus "a lot of water"

Dinner: A fish- or vegetable-based entree and "maybe a tiny cocktail. A little bit of vodka with a slice of my own homegrown orange with it, on the rocks," she says. Or perhaps a glass of wine from her own line.