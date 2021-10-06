These Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Dijon Aioli Are the Appetizer We Want to Make All Fall

There's no time like fall to try out a new recipe. Whether you're looking for something for the kids to nosh on after school, auditioning a potential addition to your Thanksgiving table or just trying to change up your typical kitchen routine, there's always a reason to master a new dish. And with all of that tasty fall produce in season—from apples and pumpkins to sweet potatoes and beets—it's hard to imagine not taking advantage of fall's set of seasonal fruits and veggies.

If you're looking for an easy autumn appetizer for your next football watch party or a cozy side to add to your next dinner menu, we've got a suggestion for you. Williams Sonoma just shared this delish Brussels sprouts recipe from food blogger Mandi Hickman, who runs Dash of Mandi, a food blog full of recipes, that we're ready to fall in love with. Hickman's recipe for Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Dijon Aioli is exactly the kind of veggie-forward take on chips and dip we could snack on all autumn, and it's actually pretty simple to make.

Hickman's recipe requires just five ingredients—plus pantry staples like olive oil, salt and pepper, for a simple snack or side. The Brussels sprouts get roasted with the oil, salt and pepper at 400°F for around 20 minutes—which just gives you time to whip up the dijon aioli. For the dip, Hickman combines mayo, olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper in bowl, then refrigerates the mixture until the Brussels are ready to serve. She tops the dip with a little fresh or dried parsley before serving.

brussels with dijon aioli Credit: Dash of Mandi

If you're serving a crowd or just want to offer a couple of different dip options, Hickman also has a recipe for Crispy Sesame Brussels Sprouts and Sriracha Aioli that would add some variety to your lineup, especially if you're pulling together some healthy game day snacks. (We're always partial to adding a simple but delicious appetizer board to the mix.)

The commenters on Williams Sonoma's post were already making plans to try Hickman's recipe out on their own, with some even coming up with new variations to experiment with, like swapping Brussels sprouts for artichoke hearts or oven-roasted potatoes—yum! Others had already tried out the recipe and gave it five stars. "This is a delicious recipe, and it makes a great appetizer for any gathering," one person wrote.

A few commenters were looking forward to air-frying the Brussels sprouts for a super-convenient (and super-fast) variation, and Hickman suggests cooking the Brussels sprouts for six minutes at 380°F in an air fryer.