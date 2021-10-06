Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This healthier version has no breadcrumbs and is baked instead of fried. Talk about low-carb comfort food!

Katie Couric Just Showed Off Her Homemade Eggplant Parm—and We Found the Exact Recipe She Used

This just in: Journalist Katie Couric is bringing her A-game in the kitchen when it comes to cooking with veggies lately!

Even though the media empire creator appears to be easing off the more strict parameters of her early-2021 pegan diet challenge, she's still prioritizing plenty of produce on her menu. Not only because she enjoys eating fruits and vegetables, but apparently she's an ace at growing them, too.

This summer, Couric declared this Giada de Laurentiis tomato pasta recipe as, "My fave!!! ❤️ 🍅 🍝 😍" And it looks like now, she's found that pasta's perfect pairing: Eggplant Parmesan.

Couric said in her Instagram post, "Hey @erekav I made your eggplant parm with 🍆 🍆 🍆 from my garden and feeling pretty damn proud of myself! What do you think friends? (Okay I bought the sauce 🙄)"

The comment thread reveals that the aforementioned sauce Couric turned to is none other than Ina Garten's fave: Rao's (buy it: $8.59 for 32 ounces, Target). It's a choice several fans signed off on, with feedback like, "the only cheat sauce I'll use. Looks amazing 😍"

As far as the recipe itself goes, it's from popular blogger and TikTok-er @erekasfood, who shares sweet and savory recipe inspiration on her social media channels. That's apparently where Couric discovered this easy, cheesy dish, and it now has been renamed "Katie's Eggplant Parm" on a section of Ereka Vetrini's website.

"Eggplant Parm that's light, crispy, delicious and happens to be #glutenfree and #lowcarb ! We all LOVED this dish and I know you will too," Vetrini explains in the caption for her how-to Reel about the recipe. Unlike traditional restaurant eggplant Parm, this variation contains zero breadcrumbs and is roasted and baked rather than fried. But a generous dose of cheese means that you likely won't miss a thing!

To make it, you start by simmering together the homemade sauce. Or follow Couric's lead and jump ahead by popping open a jar of Rao's.

It's pretty speedy and simple from here: Slice up four eggplants into ¼-inch thick discs and place in a colander. Salt the eggplant, allow it to sit for about 30 minutes, then use a paper towel to blot off any moisture. Transfer the dry eggplant slices to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and roast at 400 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes per side.

Remove the eggplant from the oven, turn up the temp to 450 degrees, then grab and grease a baking dish. Cover the bottom of that dish with a thin layer of the marinara sauce, top with a layer of the roasted eggplant slices, ⅓ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, then repeat this layer again. Stack one layer of sliced fresh mozzarella in the middle, then repeat the sauce, eggplant and Parmigiano-Reggiano stack twice more, ending with a "heavy layer of grated Parm," Vetrini suggests.

Bake for 15 minutes, check to see if it's golden brown and bubbly, and if not, broil for 2 to 3 minutes. Then grab a plate and a fork, and devour your savory supper—and prepare rave reviews.

After Couric hashtagged her photo "#susiehomemaker #molnersetthetable #kindofhealthy ❤️," her husband John Molner adorably chimed in via the comments to add, "She's a keeper! (It's a little saucy)."