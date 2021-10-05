This Caramelized Onion Gravy Is Inspired by Ina Garten's Version—and You Can Make It Ahead

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanksgiving is kind of like the Super Bowl for those who love to cook (and those who love to feast). Coming up with the perfect Thanksgiving menu can be one of the best parts of the holidays—the only trick is making sure you can actually get everything done in time.

That's why we love to take the stress out of Thanksgiving Day with recipes that you can make ahead of time—from fresh salads to cozy casseroles. Williams Sonoma just added another unexpected item to our make-ahead list for this year: gravy!

Whether you smother your mashed potatoes with it or drizzle it atop your carved turkey, gravy is one of those classic Thanksgiving dishes we can't take off the menu. But since you can't really get started on your gravy journey until the turkey is fully cooked and out of the oven, it's always a semi-stressful last-minute addition to the dinner table. If you find yourself getting a little frazzled by the time you can start making your gravy, this recipe for Caramelized Onion Make-Ahead Gravy might be the perfect fix.

In this recipe from Williams Sonoma, the gravy base gets made ahead of time, so all you have to do is pull your base out of the fridge, then add it with one cup of white wine to your roasting pan and start whisking. One reviewer says this process doesn't just make Thanksgiving gravy more convenient than usual—it's also pretty darn delicious.

"The taste is perfect, and it is sooooo much easier to do the base ahead of time and just use the wine and drippings," the review reads. "Fantastic idea!" And it should come as no surprise that this gravy is packed full of flavor—especially since its caramelized onion base is inspired by Ina Garten's Homemade Gravy. (We bet this gravy would pair pretty well with Ina's simple but elegant twist on Thanksgiving turkey.)

To start off this super-flavorful gravy, the Williams Sonoma test kitchen suggests combining six tablespoons of unsalted butter and a diced yellow onion in a saucepan. Over medium heat, cook the onion for about 15 minutes, or until it has reached the caramelization level that you prefer. Then add in two grated cloves of garlic and two tablespoons of chopped fresh sage. After about one minute of cooking, stir in one-third cup of all-purpose flour. When the flour is combined, slowly pour in three cups of chicken stock, whisking constantly. Bring the mixture to a boil, then bring it down to a simmer and cook the gravy base until it's thickened—that should take about five minutes.

Once the base has come down to room temperature, you can stick it in the refrigerator until it's time for the big day. Just make sure to season your gravy with salt and pepper to taste once you're done whisking everything up in the roasting pan.