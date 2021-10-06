What Is a Sleep Disorder & Could You Have One?

It is no surprise that everyone needs sleep. It is crucial for so many bodily functions, including heart health, immunity, weight stabilization and more. While adults should aim to get around seven to nine hours a night, that can be easier said than done. We have all experienced nights where we toss and turn for what seems like endless hours, only to wake up groggy and not feeling our best. Over time, not sleeping enough can lead to undesirable consequences like memory impairment, damaged skin and increased risk for depression and anxiety. But when does a sleepless night or two turn into a sleep disorder? Read on to learn about the signs and symptoms of two common sleep disorders so you can see if it's time to get some help.

What Is a Sleep Disorder?

The American Psychiatric Association defines sleep disorders as "problems with quality, timing and amount of sleep, which result in daytime distress and impairment in functioning." While it is inevitable that some nights of sleep will be worse than others, sleep disorders reflect a pattern of disrupted sleep due to trouble falling asleep, disrupted sleep imbalances in your circadian rhythm or difficulty staying awake during the day. There are more than 100 different kinds of sleep disorders, and each can have its own set of signs and symptoms.

Here are some of the symptoms to look for, according to the National Sleep Foundation. If you're experiencing any of them, check with your doctor or a sleep specialist.

Signs of Insomnia

One of the most common sleep disorders is called insomnia, affecting around 33% American adults. The National Sleep Foundation defines insomnia as a sleep disorder that disturbs a person's ability to fall asleep and/or stay asleep. It might involve waking up too early or struggling to return to sleep after awakening during the night. While this sleep disorder is common, it is also a complex condition that goes beyond an occasional sleepless night. Over time, experiencing insomnia can take a toll on your energy levels, mood, productivity and cognitive skills. Some common signs of insomnia include:

Difficulty sleeping

Waking up repeatedly or for long periods during the night

Morning fatigue

Moodiness, irritability or depression

Cognitive impairment

Relationship problems

Forgetfulness

Increased errors or accidents

Ongoing anxiety about sleep

Signs of Sleep Apnea

Another common sleep disorder is known as sleep apnea. The most common form of this disorder is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which is characterized by the muscles in the back of the throat relaxing and blocking the airway when you breathe in. This loss of oxygen will trigger your brain to send awakening signals to the body. Sleepers might not notice this sudden reaction, but it can lead to snorting or choking for air in the process. For those with OSA, this can happen anywhere from five to 30 times per hour. Here are some common signs of sleep apnea:

Loud snoring

Frequent nighttime awakenings

Waking up with a dry mouth

Daytime fatigue

Headaches

Irritability

Lack of focus

Night sweats

Frequent need to urinate at night

Sexual dysfunction

The Bottom Line