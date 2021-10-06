Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're just starting a regular yoga practice or you're a professional yogi, a good yoga mat can be a game-changer. These are the best yoga mats you can buy online.

Getting older certainly has its benefits, but flexibility isn't one of them. As we age, our flexibility decreases, which can lead to injuries if we give up stretching before a workout or reduce our physical activity to compensate. The good news is that this doesn't have to be the case—and finding the best yoga mat for you is a great way to start.

Yoga is a fantastic way to maintain that youthful flexibility, but the benefits go much further. Some of the additional benefits of yoga include managing stress, improving strength and balance, relaxing you for a better night's sleep, helping with back pain and easing arthritis symptoms.

And while there are advantages to going to a class regularly, the convenience of doing yoga at home can be alluring as well. There are numerous online video classes that you can stream to your television and do at your leisure. With that said, aside from comfortable clothing and a small space, the only thing needed to begin your journey is a good yoga mat.

Here are five of the best yoga mats to find your Zen and begin your transition to a healthier lifestyle.

The 7 Best Yoga Mats for Every Budget

Gaiam Premium Reversible Yoga Mat

Channel your inner peace with this water-inspired yoga mat design. This premium yoga mat is 6 millimeters thick and is made of latex-free PVC to provide a stable and comfortable platform. It also has a "sticky" texture to help your grip. The best part? Gaiam has a lifetime yoga mat guarantee.

gaiam peaceful waters reversible yoga mat Gaiam Premium Reversible Peaceful Waters Yoga Mat (6mm) $34.98 shop it Gaiam

B Yoga B Mat Strong 6mm

This 100% rubber mat provides 6 mm of cushion for those looking for extra comfort and support. It also features an antimicrobial surface and comes in nine colors, so you can choose the shade that appeals most to you.

BalanceFrom All-Purpose Yoga Mat

Just starting a practice and don't want to spend a bunch of money on your first yoga mat? This Amazon pick is a budget-friendly find, and it checks all of the important boxes. It comes in seven attractive colors, is made of anti-tear material, has a carrying strap for easy transport and offers double-sided nonslip surfaces for stability. Plus, it has over 51,000 five-star reviews from customers who say its high-density foam offers a cushiony feel that's ideal for practicing yoga on hard floors.

amazon yoga mat BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap $18.10 ( $49.95 save 64% ) shop it Amazon

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

At 4.7 mm thick, this mat is slightly thinner than others on the list, but its ultra-dense construction still provides superior joint protection. It's available in two lengths—standard (71 inches) and extra long (79 inches)—and comes in 12 fun colors.

Manduka Prolite yoga mat Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat (4.7mm) $99.00 shop it Manduka

JadeYoga Harmony Mat

This eco-friendly mat features a 4.5-mm-thick natural rubber construction. It boasts a grippy texture for extra support and comes in an array of colors to choose from. In keeping with the ecological approach, Jade also plants a tree for every mat sold.

Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat $79.95 shop it Backcountry

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

This half-inch-thick foam mat is ideal for yoga or any at-home exercise where you need a little extra cushion or support. This bargain pick comes with a shoulder strap for easy transport, and you can choose from seven bright colors to match your aesthetic.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Featuring the brand's proprietary GripForMe material, this mat is wider and longer than many other mats, providing an ample platform for all. It is also the thinnest mat at 4.2 mm. It also features their AlignForMe system of alignment markers for ease of use and is made of eco-friendly, biodegradable materials.