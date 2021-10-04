Joanna Gaines' Seasonal Twist on Banana Bread Is Perfect for Enjoying Fall Fruit

Over the weekend, Gaines shared the recipe on her Instagram, and I immediately wanted to try it. Gaines writes, "We had a lot of pears at the farm this season, so I've been experimenting with all different types of pear preserves and breads."

The pear bread is a twist on her popular banana bread recipe (which we obsessed over at EatingWell), so it's easy to see why fans were quick to express their excitement over this new version. While the base of the quick bread is similar, there are three main changes that Gaines makes.

First, she swaps out bananas and uses pears. Similar to the original, you'll want to use ripe pears as they'll be easier to puree and then fold into the wet ingredients. Gaines doesn't specify a type of pear, but varieties like Anjou, Bartlett or Bosc would be good choices.

Next, Gaines uses walnuts in the bread instead of pecans. Pears and walnuts are often used together in savory recipes, like this Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad or Pear, Walnut & Gorgonzola Pizzas, so using them in this quick bread sounds like a total winner to us.

Finally, Gaines adds a teaspoon of cinnamon to the bread, giving it even more fall flair. Not only does it add delicious flavor, but also we bet the cinnamon will make your kitchen smell even more amazing as the bread bakes.