Walmart Is Selling a Look-Alike of Staub's Pumpkin Dish—but It's 90% Cheaper

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As much as we love them, own a couple and know they're heirlooms that will likely last a lifetime, we'll be the first to admit: Cast-iron enamel pieces by brands like Staub and Le Creuset are a big investment. The largest Le Creuset oval Dutch oven, for instance, clocks in at $685.

So while they continually rank among the best cast-iron skillets and Dutch ovens in our test kitchen trials, we're also always on the lookout for a sale (psst...they're pretty frequent!) as well as high-quality products from other brands that look almost exactly similar and cost a fraction of the price since they don't come with the brand name stamped on.

This and every fall, we pine over the oh-so cozy-looking pumpkin cocottes that Staub sells as part of their specialty line. But since it's a seasonal product that we probably wouldn't use to whip up, say, stir-fries in spring or to serve pasta salad in summer, the cost has always tripped us up. The suggested retail price of the classic 3 ½-quart size is $414 to 429, and right now, the white model will run you at least $440.99 on Amazon.

But we just found a look-alike version that's designed by none other than entertaining ace Martha Stewart, and it costs about 90% less than the OG pumpkin pot.

walmart pumpkin tureen Martha Stewart Pumpkin Tureen with Lid and Ladle $37.95 shop it Walmart

Rated 4.8 stars by fans who have purchased it, this ceramic bowl, lid and ladle set is, "perfect as Thanksgiving or holiday serveware, this versatile dish works year-round as a classic centerpiece for memorable meals," according to the brand. It might be a bit of a stretch to use a pumpkin-shaped piece as a centerpiece on 4th of July, but the price of this is so low, we'd be willing to use it in a variety of ways without fear of what might happen if it accidentally cracks or breaks!

That said, it seems pretty sturdy, considering the ceramic is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It's "much larger than expected," one fan says, allowing for supersized batches of your favorite soup or stew. Another chimes in to add her two cents: "Sublime, elegant tureen and ladle. I'm so happy with this purchase."