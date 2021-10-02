ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners That Feel Like a Hug

These comforting dinners also double as satisfying, so you won't be left feeling starved an hour after eating.

As the weather cools down, I'm back to living in cozy mode. Right now I'm loving cuddling up under a blanket on the couch and cooking meals that feel like a hug. This week of dinners checks the box when it comes to comfort, plus with at least 15 grams of protein per serving, they're also super satisfying, so you won't be left starving an hour after eating.

Your Meal Plan

Corn Chowder with Bacon

Sunday's Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake will actually be the first casserole recipe I make for the season—and it's a delicious recipe to start with. It's loaded with mushrooms, asparagus, lean chicken and brown rice, all coated in a creamy Parmesan sauce. Using a rotisserie chicken and a packet of pre-cooked brown rice helps keep this recipe speedy, and cooking this in a cast-iron skillet rather than a casserole dish means I can sauté the veggies, make the creamy sauce and bake everything in a single skillet.

Next up: soup! And not just any soup—this Corn Chowder with Bacon is in a league of its own. In addition to the creamy broth, this chowder is packed with veggies—including corn, bell pepper, onion and potatoes—and gets topped with just enough crispy, crumbled bacon to deliver plenty of flavor without going overboard on the saturated fat or sodium. I'll opt to use frozen corn instead of fresh to keep this dinner easy. From there we have four more nights of comforting, satisfying dinners that will wrap you up in a hug, from the hearty American Goulash on Tuesday to the fall-centric Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches on Friday. Enjoy!

Big Batch Snack

pumpkin oatmeal cookies

These perfect-for-fall pumpkin-oatmeal cookies blend the best flavors of the season to create a tasty snack or after-dinner treat. They have just the right amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Plus, I love the way they make my kitchen smell amazing as they bake.

Get the Recipe: Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

Treat Yourself

Spiced Hot Cider

It's apple picking season here in Vermont, and as much as I love the apples, I might love the hot cider and cider donuts you can get from the farmstand even more! I'll plan on bringing home a gallon of cider and mixing up this Spiced Hot Cider cocktail ASAP.

Get the recipe: Spiced Hot Cider