10 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in October

Fall has finally arrived, and I couldn't be more excited. While I'm busy pulling out my sweaters and dusting off my boots, grocery stores like Aldi are also getting ready for the change in season with their October Aldi Finds. From pumpkin waffles to Halloween-inspired treats, we're heading to our nearest Aldi store to stock up ASAP. Here are 10 healthy Aldi Finds we'll definitely be adding to our carts.

10 Healthy October Aldi Finds

Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles

breakfast best pumpkin spice waffles Credit: Aldi

Need a quick breakfast? Grab two of these frozen waffles and reheat in your toaster for a fall-flavored start to any morning. A serving of two waffles clocks in at 190 calories and has 1g saturated fat, 420mg sodium and 3g sugar. The waffles, which come in a box of ten, will be available in stores starting October 6 and will retail for $1.99.

Suntree Fall Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix

suntree fall pumpkin spice trail mix Credit: Aldi

Featuring pumpkin spice-seasoned peanuts, cinnamon-flavored pretzel balls, yogurt-flavored raisins and pepitas, this trail mix is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. A 9-ounce bag will be available in stores on October 6 and will retail for $3.49. Or, if you're craving other seasonal flavors, the trail mix will also be available in candy corn and caramel apple.

Specially Selected Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce

specially selected pumpkin and butternut squash pasta sauce Credit: Aldi

When you need a quick and flavorful meal, jarred pasta sauce is a huge timesaver. This sauce features two seasonal ingredients, pumpkin and butternut squash, so you can sneak in some extra veggies. A 24-ounce jar retails for $2.49 and will be on shelves starting October 6.

Simply Nature Green or Yellow Lentil Lasagna Sheets

simply nature green or yellow lentil lasagna sheets Credit: Aldi

For me, fall means comfort food, and one dish that I always love is lasagna. These lasagna sheets are made from green or yellow lentils and are an easy way to add a boost of protein to your meal. Plus, they're gluten-free and vegan, so everyone can enjoy them. An 8-ounce box of pasta retails for $3.59 and will be available on October 6.

Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

bakers corner pumpkin quick bread mix Credit: Aldi

Transform your kitchen into a bakery with the help of this quick bread mix. Whether you use it to make a loaf or muffins, this pumpkin mix will make baking easy (and it'll make your kitchen smell amazing!). Look for a 14-ounce box on shelves beginning October 6 for $1.79.

Emporium Selection Freaky Franken Sage Derby Cheese

emporium selection freaky franken sage derby cheese Credit: Aldi

While you still have plenty of time to decide on a Halloween costume (and check out these adorable food-themed costumes if you need inspiration), Aldi is ready to celebrate the holiday with a line of themed cheeses. This Frankenstein-inspired option features mild Derby cheese with dried sage for a fun green hue and will be in stores on October 13 for $3.99. Other tasty options include Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, No Rest for the Wicked Wensleydale Cheese and Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale Cheese.

Specially Selected Red Pepper Chutney

specially selected red pepper chutney Credit: Aldi

Making a charcuterie board for game day? Add a bowl of this sweet and spicy red pepper chutney and pair with crackers and cheese for a tasty appetizer. A 9.88-ounce jar retails for $1.99 and will be available for the season on October 15.

Specially Selected Hazelnut or Coconut Quinoa Chocolate Bites

specially selected hazelnut or coconut quinoa chocolate bites Credit: Aldi

When you need a sweet treat, opt for one of these chocolate bites. Available in two flavors, these bites are made from pieces of hazelnuts and quinoa or coconut and quinoa and are covered in dark chocolate. Look for a 6.35-ounce bag at your nearest Aldi starting on October 20 for $3.49.

Season's Choice Steamed Southwest Corn Blend

seasons choice steamed southwest corn blend Credit: Aldi

Frozen vegetables are an easy way to add nutrition and color to any meal. This corn blend features black beans, poblano peppers and red bell peppers and would make the perfect side dish for your next taco night. Find a 12-ounce bag in the freezer section beginning October 20 for $2.19.

Barissimo Coffees of Fall

barissimo coffees of fall Credit: Aldi