Giada De Laurentiis' Macaroni and Cheese "Cupcakes" Are Perfect for Meal Prep

Fall is back in full swing, and that means one thing: You're going to need something that's tasty, comforting and easy make ahead of time. And Giada De Laurentiis just reminded us of the perfect not-quite-a-snack-not-quite-a-meal scrumptiousness for you: Baked Macaroni and Cheese Cupcakes. (And, yes, they also make perfect school lunches for the little ones, but as far as we're concerned, it's grown-ups who really need a treat this year!)

Giada posted a photo of this recipe on @TheGiadzy's Instagram—and it looks amazing. Plus, it has a bit more going for it than a traditional mac and cheese recipe! Two types of cheese and lean meat (she recommends ground turkey or chicken) up the protein, while the asparagus, tomatoes and broccoli add a fiber and nutrient boost.

If you're looking for another healthy option, our Jalapeño Popper Mac & Cheese Bites fit the bill. They're a cinch to make and take less than two hours to prepare. Though our version uses jalapeño peppers, it's easy enough to swap in any veggies or meats you desire—you really can make these mac n' cheese cupcakes your own.