Martha Stewart Uses This Ingredient to Make "the Best" Creamy Scrambled Eggs

If there's someone we trust when it comes to the basics of home cooking and entertaining, it's Martha Stewart. Honestly, Stewart can do it all, from cooking and baking to decorating and, yes, hanging out with Snoop Dogg. (Plus, she helped Ina Garten get her first cookbook published, and where would we be without Ina in our lives?)

Like a lot of us, Stewart is getting back in the swing of seeing friends and family after a long time apart, and her menu for her most recent weekend brunch looks amazing. She served up slices of local sourdough with fresh butter, a gorgeous apple and brioche pudding and some creamy scrambled eggs.

The trick, Stewart wrote in the caption, is to scramble the eggs in clarified butter. You can pick up a jar of clarified butter at the grocery store—you'll often find it marked as ghee, which is a type of clarified butter cooked for a longer period of time (buy it: $8.50, Target). But you could also try making your own clarified butter at home.

The process involves simmering butter in a sauté pan until its water content evaporates, then straining the melted butter to remove milk solids, which leaves you with a jar full of butterfat. If the prospect of straining piping hot butter doesn't appeal to you, Food & Wine recommends pouring the unstrained melted butter into a jar to separate in the fridge overnight. The next day, you can skim the surface to remove the water and drain off the milk solids, no mess required.

When it comes to using the clarified butter to make your eggs, the EatingWell Test Kitchen recommends using about a tablespoon of clarified butter for every two eggs, like in our recipe for Soft Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Butter. There are plenty of other ways to add some richness to your weekend scramble, like the crème fraiche we use for those soft scrambled eggs or the plain kefir we use for these Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives. Other chefs, like Ina Garten, use a mix of half-and-half and unsalted butter to achieve a similarly decadent effect.

Most recipes call for cooking the eggs over low heat, stirring constantly, so the eggs take on that gourmet-quality custard consistency. While Stewart didn't specify the way she seasoned and served her eggs, she clearly topped them with lots of freshly cracked black pepper—yum! We love adding some fresh green herbs, like chives, cilantro or parsley, for a super-flavorful breakfast main.