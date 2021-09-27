Cashews Recalled in Multiple States Due to Potential Presence of Glass Pieces

SunTree Snack Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various products containing cashews that were sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter and HEB brand names. The recall was initiated after the company was notified by a customer that their product reportedly contained glass pieces. According to a statement published on the FDA's website, the company believes that "the source of glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall."

The following products are being recalled:

Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (8-ounce container)

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, (8-ounce and 32- ounce containers)

Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix (15-ounce container)

HEB 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces (12.4-ounce container)

Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (16-ounce and 40-ounce containers)

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (16-ounce and 40-ounce containers)

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix (28-ounce and 44-ounce containers)

This investigation is ongoing, and thankfully no injuries have currently been reported. The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. A full list of the possibly contaminated products, along with pictures and lot numbers, can be found here.

Anyone who has purchased one or more of these recalled items is urged to return them to their original place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (480) 719-6900 (extension 219) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.