The Best Friendsgiving Dessert for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

It's no secret that the ultimate foodie holiday is Thanksgiving—or its more laid-back cousin, Friendsgiving. Of that all-important meal we look forward to all year, one of the most vital segments is the finale: the dessert course. There's no going wrong with classic pumpkin pie, but in case you're in a Turkey Day sweets rut, consider a confection inspired by your zodiac sign. To guide us through this celestial holiday journey, we tapped Arizona-based astrologer Molly Cardinal to share the best Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving dessert for your sign.

The Best Friendsgiving Dessert for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

chai spiced apple pie

Aries is not only a fire sign, but also the first sign of the zodiac, so they're known for leading the group, taking charge and being impulsive. They aren't hesitant to try something new and exciting, like this inventive chai-spiced apple pie recipe. According to Cardinal, "The bold flavors in this unique pie recipe stand out from the usual spread of sweets, just as adventurous Aries stands out from the crowd."

Taurus

red wine lava cakes

Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, which means this sign not only craves security in their physical environment but also wants their surroundings to be luxurious, romantic and beautiful. "As a sign drawn to physical comforts, Taurus will love the absolute decadence and sensory experience of these red wine lava cakes," shares the astrologer. (Plus, we know the health benefits of drinking wine, so combining it with chocolate is a win-win scenario!)

Gemini

cranberry upside down cake

Gemini is a Mercurial sign, so their busy minds work overtime to absorb and process new information. They're not afraid to quickly change course if it makes sense to them—even if nobody else has caught up yet! For the twins, consider this cranberry upside-down cake, which also works with apples, pears, peaches and more. Cardinal explains, "This recipe calls for cranberries, but changeable Gemini can easily sub in another acidic fruit that appeals to them at the moment."

Cancer

apple pie bread

Cancer's symbol is the crab, and this imagery manifests as their need to be ensconced by comforting, familiar things and feel emotionally protected. "Homemade bread is the ultimate classic comfort food, so as a sign who thrives with plenty of self-care and home time, Cancer will appreciate both the cozy aromatic experience and tasty apple pie flavor of this dessert," shares Cardinal. A long-beloved apple pie bread is just the ticket for the crab signs at your Turkey Day table.

Leo

Pear-Almond Crostata

Ruled by the sun, Leo is known to be a leader and likes to stand out from the crowd. But much like how the sun is the center of the solar system, Leo also loves to be the center of attention and is drawn to flair and creativity. Cardinal adds, "Leo appreciates an exciting presentation, so they'll love this enticing crostata with an arrangement of sliced pears encircled by sliced almonds." Just be sure to use ripe pears to keep all your Leo guests happy, since there's not a lot of added sugar in this recipe.

Virgo

pumpkin oatmeal cookies

The sun enters the sign of Virgo during the traditional harvest season and time of preparation, so this sign is skilled at collecting and making use of everything at its disposal to meet a realistic goal. "A sign who loves practicality and often tends to be health-conscious, Virgo will enjoy these pumpkin oatmeal cookies that can be served as a warm dessert with ice cream or as a grab-and-go breakfast in the morning," Cardinal explains.

Libra

Sea Salt & Caramel Hot Chocolate Bombs

Not only is this sign symbolized by the scales, but the start of Libra season also coincides with the fall equinox when daylight and nighttime are equal. Thus, this sign desires everything in their life to be balanced and fair. What better cure for Libra's craving for balance and perfection than a sweet and salty dessert? These sea salt and caramel hot chocolate bombs are also easily shareable with a friend or loved one, according to Cardinal. Love the viral hot cocoa bomb trend? Check out our step-by-step guide for the best at-home version.

Scorpio

chocolate cream pie

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the farthest planet (yes, it's still a planet in astrology circles) from the sun. This sign is known to fixate on far-out and hard-to-grasp things in order to fully understand and integrate them. Cardinal adds, "This super-chocolaty pie with a chocolate crust and garnish will be a match for Scorpio's focused intensity."

Sagittarius

4573633.jpg

Sagittarius is among the most adventurous and thrill-seeking signs, thanks to its mutable fire quality. Sagittarius appreciates constant inspiration to find the next exciting thing to experience and learn from. Cardinal says, "Sagittarius is a dynamic sign that loves to have fun and experience new things, so they'll love this deliciously tempting pumpkin-chocolate cream cake with layers of chocolate, pumpkin and pastry cream."

Capricorn

lemon poppy seed chiffon cake

At the top of the zodiac chart and symbolized by the climbing goat, Capricorns are known to set lofty goals and work and grind until they meet them, taking great pride in the accomplishment. "Capricorn is not afraid of a challenge, so they will appreciate the attention required to whip up this delicious [lemon poppyseed] chiffon cake; the end result will be that much sweeter," Cardinal explains.

Aquarius

purple sweet potato pie

Of the 12 zodiac signs, Aquarians are known to be the most offbeat. They also like to encourage everyone around them to embrace their own uniqueness, and they thrive in experiencing the unconventional. "Aquarius appreciates everything quirky and unusual, so they'll be drawn to this purple sweet potato pie — with a surprising shot of brandy mixed in," shares Cardinal.

Pisces

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake