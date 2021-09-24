I'm Not Pregnant, but I'm Totally Buying This Pregnancy Pillow—Here's Why

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Confession: I require at least four pillows to score my best night of sleep. As a solo snoozer in a queen bed, I generally sleep very soundly in this environment. But without my ideal pillow setup (one under my head, of course, plus one behind my back, one hugged at my chest and one between my knees), it's hard for me to score some zzz's. And if you've been hanging out with us for a bit at EatingWell, you're probably well aware how important it is for recovery, energy and so much more to have a good night of sleep!

I fully admit that I'm a bit of a sleep diva, but I do count myself lucky to be able to score at least 7 hours most nights—thanks in part to a well-balanced diet including these sleep-promoting foods and plenty of daytime physical activity.

I moved recently and donated a lot of my home goods...not the pillows, though. As I was moving the bulky four-pack (plus some extra for any guests), I thought, "There has to be an easier, less bulky and less expensive way to score the same pillow-engulfed results, right?!"

Within days, I spotted a sponsored ad for the PharMeDoc U-Shape Full Body Pillow. Nope, I'm not pregnant (as much as Amazon might think so, based on some of the topics in my search history for story research!), but you better believe I added this to my cart after diving into the product details and reviews.

The U-shaped pillow is ideal for side or back sleepers, since it comes with a detachable section to form it into different shapes. It's said to reduce neck and back pain; ideal for those who tackle tough workouts or just have some general aches and pains at the end of a long day! It comes in 11 colors, many of which match the super-soothing, best bedroom paint colors for sleep, and several reviewers convinced me that I wouldn't be alone by opting to use this as a non-pregnant human.

A 36-year-old male raves, "How could anybody look at all these pregnant women so cozy in these pillows and not wonder why everybody can't be that cozy? So I bought one. And it's fantastic; it is everywhere I want pillows to be. Perfect for side sleepers like me or even just chilling sitting around."

Users who are expecting swear it's "so worth it" to "eliminate lower back and hip pain" within days, and is "worth every penny."

And in tissue-worthy news, another one of the 43,000 five-star reviews explained another unconventional but heart-warming purchase motivation: "My hubby of almost 25 years passed away, and I was lost in our king size bed without him to cradle and cuddle me. I tossed and traveled the bed in restlessness. Could it be that if I got this I could be somewhat 'spooned' [similar to how me and] my hubby [would] cuddle? The possibility of familiarity was enough for me to take a chance and order it," she says. "For the first time in weeks, I finally slept solid! I felt so held, safe and secure. I look forward to going to bed now, instead of dreading it. I dub it my 'widow pillow,' and if any of my friends finds themselves in my position of loss, this will be my gift of comfort to them. I absolutely love it!"