Martha Stewart's Pumpkin Grilled Cheese Recipe Is the Perfect Way to Use Up Leftover Canned Pumpkin

Pumpkin season is in full swing, and with all sorts of pumpkin drinks and treats to choose from—from pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin bread—sometimes it's tough to know how to use up the last of your pumpkin purée! But Martha Stewart has officially settled the debate about the best way to use your leftover pumpkin. Her recipe for Pumpkin Grilled Cheese combines a classic comfort food with fall flavors like fresh sage and pumpkin for a lunch you won't soon forget.

To make this quick, two-person recipe, Stewart first adds some pumpkin and a little Dijon mustard to a small bowl and seasons the mixture with salt and pepper. Then, she spreads two slices of country white bread with the prepared pumpkin filling.

Next, with a handheld cheese grater, Stewart grates the Cheddar cheese on top of the pumpkin purée. Then she adds chopped fresh sage leaves, covers the mixture with the other slice of bread and brushes both sides of the bread with softened butter.

Lastly, Stewart adds both sandwiches to a large nonstick over medium heat. She leaves them on the heat for a total time of 8 to 10 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Once they're golden and crispy, she removes them from the pan and tops each with a little bit of sea salt before serving.