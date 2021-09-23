This Buffalo Chicken Dip Has 0 Weight Watchers' Points—and I Love Making It for Game Days
This creamy Weight Watchers-approved dip is perfect for snacking.
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I live in Alabama, where fall is synonymous with two things: football and food. Whether my family is watching the game at home or heading to tailgate at the stadium, snacks are non-negotiable. And while game day food is delicious, it can also be pretty unhealthy (looking at you, hot dogs, chips and sugary cocktails). So over the years, I've tried to find healthier alternatives to my favorite game day treats. While some healthy recipes have been lacking in the taste department, this Weight Watchers' 0-point Buffalo chicken dip has become a mainstay at our tailgate (and my picky husband doesn't even know that it's a healthier version of his favorite creamy dip).
This TikTok video from allie.carte.dishes demonstrates the basics of the hot wing dip. She combines the white meat from a rotisserie chicken (without the skin), 1 cup of nonfat Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons of ranch seasoning (like this one from Hidden Valley, $8 for 8 ounces at Target) and ⅛ cup of hot wing sauce (like this one from Frank's Red Hot at Target, $3). These foods are all "free" or "zero points" on WW+, the updated version of Weight Watchers', blue or purple plans. If you're trying to cut back on sodium, feel free to scale back a bit on the wing sauce or the ranch powder, or opt for cooked and shredded chicken breasts instead of rotisserie meat.
According to the recipe on her website, Allie serves the dip cold, which would be good, but I like to take mine up a notch and bake it at 350 for about 20 minutes or until everything is bubbly. Though it adds some points and calories, you can also add a layer of shredded Cheddar cheese on top of your dip before baking (spoiler: it's worth it). Another pro tip: Bake your dip in this portable Pyrex set so you can pack it up and keep it warm in the container (buy it: $39 on Amazon). I've personally made this dip, put it in this container along with the heat packs, driven over an hour and set it out at a tailgate—and it was still piping hot. This Pyrex set is A+ and I swear by it for game days and gatherings when you need to keep dips or casseroles hot.
You can serve this tasty dip with crackers, tortilla chips, pita chips or sturdy veggies (I personally love carrots, celery and mini bell peppers for this dip). No matter how you dish it up, I can promise you this: no one will believe this creamy and flavorful snack is healthy!
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.
