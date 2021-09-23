This Buffalo Chicken Dip Has 0 Weight Watchers' Points—and I Love Making It for Game Days

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

I live in Alabama, where fall is synonymous with two things: football and food. Whether my family is watching the game at home or heading to tailgate at the stadium, snacks are non-negotiable. And while game day food is delicious, it can also be pretty unhealthy (looking at you, hot dogs, chips and sugary cocktails). So over the years, I've tried to find healthier alternatives to my favorite game day treats. While some healthy recipes have been lacking in the taste department, this Weight Watchers' 0-point Buffalo chicken dip has become a mainstay at our tailgate (and my picky husband doesn't even know that it's a healthier version of his favorite creamy dip).

According to the recipe on her website, Allie serves the dip cold, which would be good, but I like to take mine up a notch and bake it at 350 for about 20 minutes or until everything is bubbly. Though it adds some points and calories, you can also add a layer of shredded Cheddar cheese on top of your dip before baking (spoiler: it's worth it). Another pro tip: Bake your dip in this portable Pyrex set so you can pack it up and keep it warm in the container (buy it: $39 on Amazon). I've personally made this dip, put it in this container along with the heat packs, driven over an hour and set it out at a tailgate—and it was still piping hot. This Pyrex set is A+ and I swear by it for game days and gatherings when you need to keep dips or casseroles hot.

You can serve this tasty dip with crackers, tortilla chips, pita chips or sturdy veggies (I personally love carrots, celery and mini bell peppers for this dip). No matter how you dish it up, I can promise you this: no one will believe this creamy and flavorful snack is healthy!