ThePrep: Easy Dump & Go Dinners for Fall

The last thing I want to do at the end of a busy day is a bunch of dishes. That's where these easy, dump-and-go dinners come in handy. They're easy to prep, plus they use a single vessel to cook everything, which makes clean up a breeze.

It really is amazing how many dishes I end up going through each day. I'm still working from home and apart from a lunch or dinner out here and there, I'm eating almost every meal in my kitchen. So, the last thing I want to do at the end of the day are more dishes. That's where these dump-and-go dinners come in handy. All you do is chop and prep your ingredients and then dump everything on a sheet pan or in a skillet, slow cooker or Dutch oven and cook!

Your Meal Plan

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

We kick off this week's dinners with Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta and I'm pumped. I used to be a Brussels sprouts hater but I've come around to them thanks to recipes like this one-pot pasta. And while I love the creamy addition of Boursin cheese to this dish, what I love even more is that I don't need to dirty a second pot cooking the pasta!

Next up: the Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach recipe. The herby tomato sauce that coats the chickpeas and eggs is majorly delicious and I often skip plates altogether and eat this straight out of the skillet, scooping everything up with warm pita bread.

Already I'm running out of space and we've only talked about the first two dinners! Thankfully, the rest of this week's meals speak for themselves with recipes like Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce (the butter sauce gets me every time) and Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza (two of my favorite foods put together). Enjoy!

Big Batch Snack

Apple-Cinnamon Muffin

My favorite form of baking involves a muffin tin. You basically get 12 breakfasts and snacks out of a single recipe and I just love how efficient that is. This week I'm baking up a batch of these Apple-Cinnamon Muffins—yum! I always pop my muffins in the microwave for 15 seconds to warm them up and make them seem as if they were freshly baked.

While muffins are great, cleaning the muffin tin afterward isn't. That's why I'm obsessed with these reusable, rainbow-colored muffin-tin liners, which you can buy for just $8.

Treat Yourself

Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail

This crisp combo of apple cider, ginger ale and vodka just sounds so refreshing! This big-batch recipe serves 16 but since there are only three ingredients involved, you could easily make just one serving. I'd think one shot of vodka and then equal parts cider and ginger ale would do the trick. Yum!

