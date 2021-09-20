Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Made Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies—and They Look Incredible

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jennifer Garner and her mother Pat are back with another episode of their delightfully cheerful #PretendCookingShow on Instagram. The duo recently shared a recipe that Garner called, "The most obvious cookies you've never made." She described these cookies as "Fall flavors of pumpkin and spice with the nutty crunch of oatmeal. The pumpkin is canned, the sugar is sugary, the butter and eggs are rich and delish—there is even a glaze!"

The recipe for Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies from the blog Sally's Baking Addiction was selected to celebrate One Upon a Farm's newest limited-release flavor, Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie.

To make the cookies, Garner started by adding butter to a hot pan for both the batter and the glaze. After a few minutes, the butter started to melt and brown and Pat asked Garner to lean over and smell the nutty aroma, one of the go-to indicators that it's almost ready. She said, "Can you smell the nuttiness?" Garner leaned over, took a sniff and said, "Yes, I do." After a long pause, Pat admitted, "…because I don't." We love the humor and relatability of Garner's #PretendCookingShow!

Once the butter was browned, Garner pulled it off the heat and let it cool for about five minutes. Next, the two mixed together pumpkin puree that was blotted with paper towels (turns out, blotting your pumpkin makes your cookies more cake-like in consistency!), oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl and whisked it until combined. Garner then poured 1 cup of the brown butter into a large bowl along with some sugar, brown sugar, an egg yolk and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Lastly, they added the pumpkin and the dry ingredients to the bowl, which resulted in a thick and sticky dough.

"Now this lady recommends scooping," said Garner. She used a medium cookie scoop (like this one from OXO, $16) to make dough balls and spaced them out on a lined cookie sheet. After flattening the cookies, she placed them in the oven until lightly browned (about 15 minutes).

While the cookies were baking, Garner mixed powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla with 1/4 cup of brown butter for the glaze. After cooling the cookies for 10 minutes, Garner glazed the cookies with some hesitation. She said, "I'm sure I should be doing something cuter," but we think she did great!