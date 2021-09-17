Kale Recalled in 10 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

The kale was sold under the Baker Farms, Kroger and SEG brand names.

A photo of kale on a green background with a red recall alert over it

A photo of kale on a green background with a red recall alert over it

In conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration, Baker Farms has issued a 10-state recall for kale because it may be contaminated with listeria.

Fresh kale sold under the Baker Farms, Kroger and SEG Grocers brand names between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 should not be consumed. You can return the potentially contaminated kale where you bought it for a full refund.

The kale in question was packaged in 1-pound plastic bags with a sell-by date of Sept. 18. It shows a production code of 107020-21832 and was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York and Virginia. The Kroger family of markets includes Ralphs, Harris Teeter, QFC, Fred Meyer, Dillons and others. SEG, or Southeastern Grocers, includes chains like Winn-Dixie, Harvey and Fresco y Más. It's unclear if the potentially listeria-ridden kale was also sold under subsidiary brand names or only under parent-company brand names.

Listeria is potentially fatal in children, the elderly and people with existing health problems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Even healthy people who consume foodborne listeria monocytogenes may suffer high fevers, headaches, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

So far, there have been no reported cases of illness linked to the contaminated kale.