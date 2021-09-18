ThePrep: Comforting 20-Minute Dinners for Fall

These easy 20-minute dinners are comforting, cozy and just the thing to make this week.

As much as I love a good slow-cooked dinner—especially on lazy Sundays—I don't have the time during the busy week to dedicate hours (or even a single hour) to dinner. Thankfully, I can get the comfort I'm craving in way less time with these easy 20-minute dinners. These quick meals use shortcut ingredients and fast cooking methods to create a week of really delicious dinners for fall.

Your Meal Plan

I'm happy to make Sunday's Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce any time of the year, but once the weather gets a little cooler, I feel like it tastes even better. The rich sun-dried tomato sauce is just delicious and the quick-cooking chicken cutlets mean I only have to wait 20 minutes to dig in. Monday's Easy Italian Wedding Soup is a staple in my house—especially in the fall and winter months. It's full of veggies and delicious flavor, and I'm always amazed that I can whip it up in 20 minutes.

Friday's Skillet Ravioli Lasagna is a great way to end a busy week. This skillet dinner has all the flavors of a classic lasagna but comes together in a fraction of the time. It's comforting, quick and the best part might just be having only one pan to clean at the end.

Sunday: Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce over cauliflower rice

Thursday: Sweet & Sour Chicken with brown rice

Meal-Prep Snack

I've got a whole stash of overripe bananas hanging out in my freezer, so I'm going to put them to use this weekend and make a batch of these Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups. These healthy muffins are really easy to make—you only need to use one bowl to make the batter—and they're absolutely delicious. Not to mention, they make your kitchen smell dreamy!

Treat Yourself

'Tis the season for boozy hot cocoa! As soon as the weather gets a little crisp, I'm all about the warm drinks and this Kahlua Cocoa is one of my favorites. In addition to the coffee liqueur, it uses cocoa powder, milk and a little brown sugar for sweetness, plus vanilla and cinnamon to create a delicious, cozy cocktail.

