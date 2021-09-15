Here's Every New Pumpkin-Flavored Item Coming to Aldi This Fall

shop of the grocery store Aldi in Brattleboro with fall leaves in the background

Pumpkin flavor is popping up just about everywhere right now, from the Starbucks drive-thru to the aisles of Trader Joe's. While we can't wait to get our hands on some of these products, it wouldn't really be fall without some new items from one of our go-to stores: Aldi.

The store teased the return of pumpkin season at the end of August, and now products are starting to roll out, including pumpkin spice treats and desserts, coffee and hard cider. More items are on the way, as the store confirmed on Instagram, writing that autumn products like pumpkin spaghetti sauce and Halloween pasta will hit stores in October. These pumpkin products are available in stores now—and since some of them are only available while supplies last, you may want to scope out your store's selection soon!

15 Pumpkin Items You Can Buy at Aldi Right Now

L'oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice Bagels, $1.99

Look out, Trader Joe's! Aldi is dropping its own version of pumpkin-flavored bagels to change up your morning routine.

Happy Farms Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese Spread, $1.49

Add a touch of this spread to a pumpkin bagel or English muffin for a little fall-flavored boost in the morning.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll, $4.29

Talk about a sweet treat! This refrigerated, sliceable Swiss roll combines a thin layer of moist pumpkin cake with a cream cheese filling for a super-seasonal dessert. One cake serves eight, and a slice contains 280 calories.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Loaf, $3.29

We're a fan of our very own Pumpkin Bread, but this loaf, which comes in a package of 10 slices, would be an easy evening treat with a cup of coffee.

Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, $2.49

hummus container on a white background Credit: Aldi

Dessert hummus might not be everyone's cup of tea, but Aldi's new fall flavors could create some sweet hummus converts. This dessert dip would be delicious with pretzels or apple slices—especially if you're trying out the sea salt-caramel flavor. This gluten-free, vegan dessert contains just 50 calories per serving.

Pumpkin Cheesecake-Drizzled Caramel Corn, $2.99

This indulgent-looking dessert aims to please those crunch-lovers with a sweet tooth. Aldi has added pumpkin pie spice to the standard caramel corn glaze and topped it with a drizzle of creamy cheesecake frosting.

Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Yogurt-Covered Pretzels, $1.99

bag of pretzels on white background Credit: Aldi

A perfect snack for salty-sweet devotees (and a pretty glamorous fall charcuterie board addition) these pretzels contain 130 calories per 1-ounce serving.

Friendly Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Non-Dairy Creamer, $2.29

Pumpkin almond milk bottle on a dark background

Plant-based folks, rejoice! This non-dairy creamer is sure to add a little autumn flavor to your morning cup of joe. If you aren't a fan of almond milk, look for Chobani's Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer in your Aldi for $3.49.

Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee, $3.65

Talk about a convenient way to get a taste of the standard pumpkin spice latte at home! If you're more into iced coffee, this blend comes with simple instructions on making your own iced coffee or cold brew—which we'd love to level up with this hack for Starbucks pumpkin cold foam at home. Aldi is also selling a 12-count box of pumpkin spice Keurig cups for $3.49.

Friendly Farms Pumpkin Whipped Dairy Topping, $2.89

Yum! Instagram commenters are excited to add a little squirt of this whipped cream to their coffee in the morning—and we're sure the maple-vanilla version would be delicious on top of some weekend waffles.

Organic Pumpkin Spice Maple Syrup, $5.99

bottle of maple syrup on white

This spiced syrup is another weekend brunch pick we'll keep an eye out for. For those who want a more classic take on maple syrup, Aldi is also offering a seasonal bourbon barrel flavor.

Pumpkin Low-Fat Greek Yogurt, $.79

We're adding this to our grocery lists ASAP. This little 5-ounce container would be a tasty way to add some pumpkin spice flavor to a week day breakfast. An apple-cinnamon flavor is also available for those who love fruit flavor in the morning.

Bake House Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, $2.99

We can't wait to try this twist on a classic cinnamon roll. Served up with a cup of pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, it sounds like a deliciously indulgent weekend brunch treat.

Belmont Pumpkin Ice Cream, $1.89

If you live in a home divided by whether it's currently summer or fall, this creamy treat should inspire some agreement. This spiced pumpkin ice cream contains 180 calories and 20 grams of sugar per serving.

State of Brewing Pumpkin Cider, $7.99

six pack of cider bottles on white background Credit: Aldi