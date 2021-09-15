This Healthy Fall Dessert Takes 3 Minutes and Is Just 1 Point on Weight Watchers

The Weight Watchers program, or WW+ as it's called now, has been totally updated in the last year to be more whole-health focused. The new program focuses on healthy eating, exercise, sleep and even mental health (a total win in our book!). I used Weight Watchers a few years ago to lose about 20 pounds before my wedding. Though I don't follow it as religiously now, I still have the app on my phone and use it for recipe inspo (like Kate Hudson's favorite zero-point salmon or Katie Lee's cauliflower-based pasta sauce), workouts and even free guided meditations. Specifically, I still make one of my favorite WW-approved dessert recipes at least once a week: microwave "baked" apples.

I originally found this idea from Rachel's Healthy Plate, but have adapted the recipe slightly based on my personal preferences. Her version calls for Stevia, water and cornstarch—but I leave out all of those ingredients. Instead, I combine one sliced apple (I love using my apple slicer and corer for easy prep. Buy it: $11 on OXO.com), a teaspoon of packed light brown sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl. Then I cover the bowl with plastic wrap (buy it: $4.59 at Target) and microwave everything for 2-3 minutes. Once heated, the apples start to soften and release their juices, and the pectin from the fruit causes everything to thicken into a caramel-like consistency.

microwave apples weight watchers Credit: Jaime Milan