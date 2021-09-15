5 Kid-Friendly Snacks That Are Easy to Pack for School

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From sweet treats to crunchy crisps, these snacks fit perfectly in any lunch box.

Back-to-school season has arrived and EatingWell is here to lend a hand when it comes to packing your kids' lunch. From this easy, 5-day lunch meal plan to the best food-storage containers for packing kids' lunch boxes, we've got you covered. And one item that you don't want to forget: snacks. That's why we've pulled together this list of five easy-to-pack, kid-friendly snacks that will stave off the hunger monster and provide the nutrition that you crave for your kids. Plus, all of these snacks are nut-free, so they're safe to pack for school.

5 Kid-Friendly Snacks to Pack

Snacklins Plant Crisps

Best Crisps

Made with yuca, mushrooms and onions, these light and airy plant-based crisps have a similar texture and flavor to pork rinds but with 75% less sodium and 0 grams sat fat. We like the highly seasoned Chesapeake Bay flavor, but there are three others to choose from.

90 cal, 0g fiber, 0-<1g sugar (0-<1g added), 90-135mg sodium

Buy it: Amazon, $27 for a pack of 12

From the Ground Up Cauliflower Stalks

Best Puffs

These gluten-free, vegan puffed snacks are so crunchy, your kids will forget they're eating veggies. Made with cassava and cauliflower, they get a flavor boost from herbs and spices including garlic, parsley and celery seed. (Looking for other puffs? Check out these six healthy puffs that both you and your kids will love.)

140 cal, 1g fiber, 1g sugar (0g added), 180mg sodium

Buy it: Amazon, $24 for a pack of six

This Saves Lives Krispy Treats

Best Treat

Melt-in-your-mouth marshmallow snacks that come in fun flavors like Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise—what kid wouldn't love that? This variety is even enriched with brain-health-boosting curcumin, while the Crocodile Chocolate Crunch contains broccoli, kale and other fruits and veggies. Plus, the company feeds a child in need for every bar purchased.

80-90 cal, 0g fiber, 7-9g sugar (7-9g added), 55-60mg sodium

Buy it: Amazon, $15 for a pack of 18

Fresh Express Chiquita Bites with Apple Wedges, Cheddar Cheese and Pretzels

Best Snack Pack

Delivering 8 grams of protein, each of the packable trays is like kid charcuterie, with the fruit, cheese and pretzels all separated into their own compartments.

180cal, 2g fiber, 6g sugar (0g added), 380 mg sodium

Country Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original

Best Meat Snack

Lean grass-fed beef is seasoned with a blend of mild but pleasantly peppery spices. One mini meat stick packs 4 grams of protein, keeping kids' hunger at bay, and doesn't have any added sugar, unlike some jerkies.

50 cal, 0g fiber, 0g sugar, 200mg sodium