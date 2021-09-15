Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From easy sides like Spicy Cabbage Slaw to main dishes like Cabbage Roll Casserole, there are many tasty ways to cook this cruciferous vegetable. Cabbage is packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamin K and vitamin C. It also boasts some impressive health benefits like boosting gut health, reducing inflammation and slashing cancer risk. Before you can enjoy this healthy vegetable, learn how to store cabbage properly. Plus, get helpful tips for buying cabbage, which is at its peak from late fall through winter.

What to Look for When Buying Cabbage

Whether you're buying from the grocery store or your local farmers' market, there are a few things to consider when buying a head of cabbage. First, the cabbage head should feel heavy relative to its size. This will differ by variety as Savoy and napa cabbage will feel lighter than the denser heads of red and green cabbage. In addition, choose a cabbage head that is bright in color whether it's red, purple or some shade of green. If the cabbage head is discolored or has brown spots, skip it. Also, avoid cabbage heads that have wilted leaves or have holes or tears in the leaves. If you're buying napa cabbage, skip any that has leaves with dry-looking tips.

How to Store Cabbage in the Fridge

Whether it's red or green, Savoy or napa, fresh cabbage should be stored in the refrigerator in a plastic bag like these zip-top ones from Hefty (buy it: Target, $7). For red, green and Savoy cabbage heads, this storage method will keep the cabbage fresh for up to 10 days. However, if you are storing napa cabbage, the shelf life is shorter, and you should use the cabbage within 5 days of refrigeration.

If you're storing cut cabbage, wrap the exposed side in plastic wrap to avoid moisture loss. Before using it again, cut away a thin slice off the exposed area to remove any discoloration or dried leaves.

How to Storage Cabbage in the Freezer