How to Store Cabbage
Whether it’s red, green, napa or Savoy, learn how to store cabbage heads. Plus, learn how to store cut cabbage.
From easy sides like Spicy Cabbage Slaw to main dishes like Cabbage Roll Casserole, there are many tasty ways to cook this cruciferous vegetable. Cabbage is packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamin K and vitamin C. It also boasts some impressive health benefits like boosting gut health, reducing inflammation and slashing cancer risk. Before you can enjoy this healthy vegetable, learn how to store cabbage properly. Plus, get helpful tips for buying cabbage, which is at its peak from late fall through winter.
Related: How to Store Broccoli
What to Look for When Buying Cabbage
Whether you're buying from the grocery store or your local farmers' market, there are a few things to consider when buying a head of cabbage. First, the cabbage head should feel heavy relative to its size. This will differ by variety as Savoy and napa cabbage will feel lighter than the denser heads of red and green cabbage. In addition, choose a cabbage head that is bright in color whether it's red, purple or some shade of green. If the cabbage head is discolored or has brown spots, skip it. Also, avoid cabbage heads that have wilted leaves or have holes or tears in the leaves. If you're buying napa cabbage, skip any that has leaves with dry-looking tips.
How to Store Cabbage in the Fridge
Whether it's red or green, Savoy or napa, fresh cabbage should be stored in the refrigerator in a plastic bag like these zip-top ones from Hefty (buy it: Target, $7). For red, green and Savoy cabbage heads, this storage method will keep the cabbage fresh for up to 10 days. However, if you are storing napa cabbage, the shelf life is shorter, and you should use the cabbage within 5 days of refrigeration.
If you're storing cut cabbage, wrap the exposed side in plastic wrap to avoid moisture loss. Before using it again, cut away a thin slice off the exposed area to remove any discoloration or dried leaves.
How to Storage Cabbage in the Freezer
If you're looking for more long-term storage, you can also store cabbage in the freezer. While you can freeze whole cabbage heads, we recommend cutting the cabbage beforehand. Not only will cut cabbage defrost quicker than a whole head, but also it allows you to defrost only what you need so nothing goes to waste. Check out our guide on how to freeze cabbage to make the most of this delicious vegetable.
Whether you use the fridge or the freezer, it's easy to store cabbage. When you're ready to enjoy, learn how to cook cabbage for use in recipes like Stuffed Cabbage Soup to Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese & Maple-Glazed Walnuts.