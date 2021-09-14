Ree Drummond Is Releasing a New Cookbook All About "Super Easy" Meals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's super easy to become a fan of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, and now it'll be super easy to recreate some of her favorite recipes: Her new cookbook, Super Easy is out in a little over a month and available for preorder now.

"Super Easy will be here October 19, and it's full of dellllllicious recipes!" she wrote on Instagram. "Available for preorder if you'd like it to be delivered on launch day while you're still in your PJ's."

Of course, we're big fans of Drummond at EatingWell. Whether she's sharing her favorite recipes, kitchen tools or easy at-home workouts, she's incredibly relatable. But she's no novice—though she may have started out as a blogger, she's since starred in her own Food Network show and written several books, including children's books and cookbooks. Her latest cookbook will feature simple-to-make recipes easily mastered by any ranch hand, homeschooling parent or those who are just short on time.