I'm a Dietitian and I Can't Stop Making This Healthy, 2-Ingredient Fall Dessert

A balanced diet means there is room for everything in moderation. To me, this means dessert is pretty much always on the menu if I want it (for more on that, check out my favorite dessert recipes). That said, I don't always have the time or desire to whip up a cake or batch of cookies every time I'm craving dessert. Luckily, I've discovered an easy, super flavorful dessert that's perfect for fall: honey-roasted pears.

Last week, I bought a large quart of pears because I couldn't resist their color or aroma. However, after eating the ripest ones, I was left with a few more firm pears and decided to roast them. You know how roasting vegetables turns them into something complex and delectable? Turns out, the same goes for fruits.

This method turns lackluster fruit into something mouthwatering. Simply set your oven to 425℉, halve your pears and roast them cut side up for 10 to 15 minutes until they start to soften. Then, remove the pears from the oven, brush them with honey and roast for another 10 minutes. After letting them cool slightly, the honey-roasted pears are perfectly delicious on their own. If you have the ingredients on hand, you can also add whipped cream (try our Bourbon Whipped Cream or Coconut Whipped Cream) or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Not only is this dish super simple and impressively flavorful, but it is also healthier than a traditional "dessert" like cookies or cake. Pears are packed with fiber, at about 6 grams per fruit, and have only 100 calories each. This allows them to promote healthy digestion while having a low impact on your blood sugar. Plus, they have ample sodium, which helps promote heart health and balances excess sodium in your body. Pears also pack a punch of vitamin C, and who couldn't use a little extra immune support this fall?