Fans Are Loving Martha Stewart's Apple Cider Doughnut Cake: "It's Absolutely Delicious!"

Even if the leaves aren't quite changing colors yet, we're getting obsessed with the fall flavors we love most, from savory to sweet (or, when it comes to pumpkin, savory and sweet). Whether that means putting a veggie-packed sheet-pan dinner in the oven or mixing up a healthier take on a fall coffee classic, we'll add a taste of fall anywhere we can fit it. And this cake recipe from Martha Stewart is about to take things up a notch.

Stewart's Apple Cider Doughnut Cake is a surefire way to add some fall spice to your life (and make your kitchen smell incredible). This Bundt cake is made with applesauce, vanilla and cinnamon, packing it with all the apple cider sweetness and spice we love. Plus, the mixing part of this recipe is all done in just one step—once the dry ingredients are sifted together and the wet ingredients are combined in a bowl, you can add your egg mixture to your flour mixture, whisk to combine and pour your batter into a prepared Bundt pan.

Actually preparing the pan correctly may be the toughest part of making a delicious cake like this one, but we have a few tips to help you along the way. One of the best ways to set yourself up for success is to use a high-quality Bundt pan, like this classic one from Nordic Ware (buy it: $38, Williams Sonoma). Then be sure to coat your pan liberally with a mix of butter and flour for the easiest possible release (and prettiest possible cake).

Once your cake has been in the oven for about 50 minutes, it should be ready to come out. Stewart finishes the cake with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, which gives it the look and texture of a huge apple cider doughnut.

Commenters were quick to compliment the recipe, whether they'd made it once or several times. "I make multiples and freeze them," one person wrote. "This is a neighborhood favorite. Was just thinking last night it's time to make this cake!" Others called it out as a recipe they return to year after year, including one home cook who wrote, "This is my mom's favorite that I make from your magazine every fall!"

And, while we know making a Bundt cake can sometimes feel a little intimidating, one commenter said all the work is well worth it with this cake. "I made this last year and it was amazing," the comment reads. "Tastes just like an apple cider doughnut. It requires a bit of effort to make, but worth every calorie."