Is Organic Food Healthier Than Conventional? Here's with a Dietitian Has to Say

We dive into the science to answer what organic means, if organic is better for your health than conventional and the research behind any health benefits of organic foods.

Figuring out whether organic food should dominate your kitchen or if you can safely stick to conventionally grown items can be easier said than done. On the one hand, choosing organic food intuitively sounds like it is better for your health. But on the other hand, these options can be more costly when compared with conventional foods. And in some areas of the world, having access to organic choices can be challenging. Is it really worth the effort?

Let's set the record straight and dig into whether organic food is really healthier than conventional.

Organic vs. Conventional—What is the difference?

While many of us have seen the words organic and conventional when grocery shopping, not all of us really know what the difference is. Sure, the word organic sounds healthy, but what does organic really mean?

The reality is that the words organic and conventional don't actually refer to how healthy a food is, but rather are an indication of how farmers grow and process the food.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) allows a food item to be considered organic if it is grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing:

soil quality

animal raising practices

pest and weed control

use of additives

Organic producers rely on natural substances to be used as pesticides that are on an approved list provided by the USDA. Plus, these farmers use and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods, and don't use most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

So, contrary to popular belief, organically-grown produce is not pesticide-free. Rather, pesticides found on organic foods are not synthetic.

As for organic meat, regulations require that animals are raised in living conditions accommodating their natural behaviors (like grazing vs. spending the day in a barn), and they are fed 100% organic feed and forage.

Additionally, organic foods can not contain any genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Are organic foods healthier than conventional?

The notion that organic food may be healthier than conventional is a trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. But if you are expecting your organic fruit or veggie to contain far more nutrients than your conventional option, you may be disappointed to learn the truth.

If you are more focused on reducing your exposure to heavy metals (specifically cadmium) and synthetic fertilizers and pesticide residues, then organic may be your best bet, as organic appears to have slightly lower levels of these components. But since clinical trials are sparse, the impact of this on human health is not clear.

It is true that observational trials suggest that there is a link between better health outcomes and choosing organic over conventional options. But, it is also known that consumers of organic food tend to eat more vegetables, fruit, whole grains and are more physically active—all factors that are associated with positive health outcomes. In other words, researchers question whether the better outcomes they observe when people eat more organic food are due to the way the food was produced or if it is because of the person's overall lifestyle choices.

Should you only choose organic food?

When people are deciding whether they should choose organic or conventionally grown food, ultimately, it is a matter of personal preference. While there does not appear to be any downside to choosing organic foods when it comes to supporting health, the cost and accessibility factors can certainly be a barrier to some.

Therefore, the potential negative effects of choosing conventional foods on health should not be used as an argument for reducing fruit and vegetable consumption.