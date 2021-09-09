This Surprising Ingredient Helps Padma Lakshmi Boost the Flavor in Her Dishes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The best part? You can buy it on Amazon right now.

Where there's smoke there's fire—and when it comes to smoked salt, New York Times-bestselling author, Top Chef host and model Padma Lakshmi is on fire in the kitchen.

"Lately I'm totally into smoked sea salt by Maldon," she said.

Besides the usual wonderful properties of just the right amount of the right kind of salt in a dish—for example, the kosher salt she used for her Tomato Ricotta Tart not only drew out the excess water in the juicy fruit but also brought out the zing of that quintessential tomato flavor profile—Maldon's smoked sea salt is special enough for Lakshmi to go out of her way to seek out.

And who can blame her? Maldon salt has been prized since it was collected in England when Rome was an empire. Big-flaked but light, Maldon sea salt is beloved by professional chefs for brightening up dishes without going overboard. Their smoked sea salt is in the same vein, almost delicately smoky when other smoked salts tend to be overpowering. Maldon smoked salt gives just the right amount of a whiff of smoke—and you don't have to pull out your smoker to get there.

maldon smoked sea salt Maldon Salt, Smoked Sea Salt Flakes, 4.4 oz $11.44 shop it Amazon

In case you haven't tried Maldon smoked sea salt yet, here are a few ways we love to use it: