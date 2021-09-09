What Is Skyr—and Is It Healthy?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are a lot of options in the dairy aisle these days. Whether it's the copious brands of yogurt or the growing number of plant-based alternatives, it can seem like there are endless choices. One type of dairy product that is growing in popularity is called skyr. Notable skyr brands include Icelandic Provisions and Siggi's. But what actually is this creamy and delicious product? And is skyr actually healthy? We answer those questions and more about skyr.

What Is Skyr?

While many brands of skyr are sold in the dairy aisle in small containers, yogurt and skyr are technically not the same. Skyr is thicker and creamier in texture than yogurt. This is because of the heirloom Icelandic cultures and dairy milk (sometimes whole milk) used to create the skyr. It takes nearly 4 cups of milk to make 1 cup of skyr, which can explain the rich mouthfeel. Also, that makes skyr higher in protein than traditional yogurt.

Skyr vs. Greek Yogurt

Even though they are both super creamy and thick in texture, Greek yogurt and skyr are made in very different ways. Greek yogurt is made by straining out extra whey in regular yogurt. It is essentially more concentrated yogurt, which is why it is so high in protein compared to traditional yogurt. Skyr, on the other hand, is not strained. Its thickness and protein content come from the cultures used and the amount of milk that is reduced down into skyr.

Skyr Nutrition

The nutrition for one 5.3-ounce container of plain skyr is as follows:

120 calories

2.5g fat

1.5g saturated fat

8g carbohydrates

3g sugar

0g added sugar

17g protein

190mg calcium (15% DV)

240mg potassium (6% DV)

Compared to regular low-fat yogurt, skyr is slightly higher in calories and has almost twice the protein. It has a similar fat content and is slightly lower in carbs. The protein content in skyr makes it more filling and the creamy texture makes it taste decadent without added calories or fats. If you are looking for something rich-tasting to add to a healthy breakfast, skyr could be worth trying.

Skyr Products to Try

Many grocery stores carry skyr in individual and larger containers. But if online shopping is more your speed, check out these skyr products worth trying.

